Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is grabbing a lot of headlines lately. From her mesmerising ramp walk at the Lakme Fashion Week 2018 to her controversial remarks on cow vigilantism, Kangana has emerged as one of the boldest and vocal actors in the B-town. Kangana’s fans know that she is undoubtedly a remarkable actor and every role that works really hard for the films that she opts for. Besides films, the actor is also ruling several social media platforms with her striking photos and videos. She has a colossal fan following on social media and her followers love whatever post the actor shares via her social media accounts.

Recently, the diva shared her workout video featuring celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit. Both the beauties are performing sling and swing workout and it is so beautifully synchronised that you just can’t take your eyes off them. Also, the video is giving us all some major fitness goals. Donning a grey sweatshirt paired with black leggings, Kangana looks sexy and classy while working out. Here’s take a look at the workout session of B-town beauty Kangana Ranaut:

Isn’t that hot and classy at the same time? Coming to Namrata Purohit, you all must have seen her performing pilates with several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Malaika Arora among many others.

On a professional front, Kangana Ranaut is busy working for her upcoming film Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi. The actor has been sharing several photos from the sets, which are attracting her followers.

