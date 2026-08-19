Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Baba Ramdev Over ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark: ‘Don’t Daydream About My Jawani’

The war of words over Kangana Ranaut’s controversial “Generation Gutter” comment has taken a fresh turn, with the actor-politician hitting back at Baba Ramdev. After Ramdev reportedly criticised her remarks and questioned her past, Kangana took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to deliver a pointed response. She wrote, “Baba ji don’t day dream about my jawani or bedroom,” before accusing him of relying on rumours and speculation. Kangana then referred to the Supreme Court proceedings involving Patanjali and said, “So don’t give me character lessons. Tumse toh bahut zyada behtar hai mera character.”

Her remarks have added another layer to a controversy that began with Kangana’s criticism of sections of young protesters, whom she had described as “Generation Gutter”.

What Did Baba Ramdev Say About Kangana?

Ramdev, while reacting to Kangana’s comments, reportedly questioned her background and described the remark about young people as a sign of a “corrupted mind”. He suggested that statements of this nature should prompt reflection within her political party. Kangana, however, has since clarified that her original comment was not aimed at the entire younger generation. She said she was referring specifically to certain people associated with the protests and their conduct.

The BJP MP had earlier faced backlash after criticising the behaviour of some young protesters and arguing that freedom should come with accountability. She later even extended Friendship Day wishes to Gen Z, while maintaining her broader argument about responsible use of freedom.

Why Kangana Mentioned The Supreme Court And Patanjali

Kangana’s reference to the Supreme Court relates to the 2024 Patanjali misleading-advertisements case. The Supreme Court had initiated contempt proceedings after finding that Patanjali had allegedly breached an undertaking relating to misleading advertisements. Baba Ramdev and Patanjali managing director Acharya Balkrishna subsequently tendered an unconditional apology. The proceedings were eventually closed in August 2024 after the court accepted their undertakings, while warning against future violations.

Kangana has now used that episode to challenge Ramdev’s criticism of her personal character, turning an already heated debate over her “Generation Gutter” remark into a wider public exchange.