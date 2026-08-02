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Home > Entertainment News > Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Hrithik Roshan Over Viral ‘Apology’ Meme: ‘Stop Adding Fuel To The Fire’

Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Hrithik Roshan Over Viral ‘Apology’ Meme: ‘Stop Adding Fuel To The Fire’

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan's decade-old feud is back in the spotlight after the actor responded to a viral social media trend linked to their 2016 controversy. Kangana has now hit back at Hrithik, bringing his relationship with Saba Azad into the exchange and asking him to stop “adding fuel to the fire.”

Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Hrithik Roshan (Photo: X)
Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Hrithik Roshan (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 11:56 IST

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan’s long-running public feud has once again found its way into the spotlight, nearly a decade after their bitter legal battle dominated Bollywood headlines. This time, the latest exchange began with a viral “We need to apologise to Hrithik Roshan” trend on social media.

Hrithik’s response to the trend prompted Kangana to address him directly on Instagram Stories. What followed quickly turned into another chapter in one of Bollywood’s most talked-about celebrity disputes.

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Why Did Kangana Ranaut React To Hrithik Roshan?

The latest episode began after influencer Freddy Birdy shared a post suggesting that the world owes Hrithik an apology. Hrithik responded to the post, saying that taking sides simply because someone dislikes another person is part of a larger problem and that he would rather wait for the “right” context and facts.