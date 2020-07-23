Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut continues to be in hot water. Though not herself on social media, she expresses her views and opinions through her digital team. When another actress, Nagma, took to twitter, to talk about Kangana Ranaut and nepotism, Team Kangana fired back almost immediately.

They made many claims, firstly, that Kanga had never been involved with actor Aditya Pancholi. Instead, he had “promised to mentor but soon turned tormentor”. They claimed that he would beat her whenever she went to audition for film roles. According to Team Kangana, her career was ruined “after she was made a background actor in Kites”, and that she “did not want to do Krish, she was forced to do it”.

The Team also alleged that no agency hired Kangana, as “she wouldn’t dance in wedding where people throw money at you”.

They had previously stated that Kangana wanted to give a statement to the Mumbai Police, in the matter of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Soon after, a news portal alleged that the police had served Ranaut summons, on 3rd July, but her manager refused to accept them. A news agency recently reported that fresh summons will be served to her.

