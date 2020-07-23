Actress Kangana Ranaut's twitter team has released multiple allegations on twitter. They claim that Kangana was blacklisted in Bollywood, beaten by actor Aditya Pancholi. This all comes after Kangana Ranaut failed to show, after being summoned by Mumbai Police, in the matter of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, even though, she herself stated that she wished to record a statement on the matter.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut continues to be in hot water. Though not herself on social media, she expresses her views and opinions through her digital team. When another actress, Nagma, took to twitter, to talk about Kangana Ranaut and nepotism, Team Kangana fired back almost immediately.

They made many claims, firstly, that Kanga had never been involved with actor Aditya Pancholi. Instead, he had “promised to mentor but soon turned tormentor”. They claimed that he would beat her whenever she went to audition for film roles. According to Team Kangana, her career was ruined “after she was made a background actor in Kites”, and that she “did not want to do Krish, she was forced to do it”.

Nagma ji

1) Pancholi wasn’t her BF, she has made it clear many times that initially he promised to mentor but soon turned tormentor, he used to beat her every time she went for auditions or film shoots no he didn’t introduce her to Anurag Basu..contd.. https://t.co/DO9JZMz6na — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 23, 2020

Mr Basu doesnt even know him, he has made it clear plenty of times 2) She gave audition for Gangster, no nepotism there 3) Kangana’s career was ruined aftr she was reduced to a background actor in Kites that’s the reason she didn’t want to do Krish she was forced to do it..contd. — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 23, 2020

4)No agency wantd to hire Kangana because she won’t dance in weddings where people throw money at you & fairness creams so Rangoli ji strtd to handle her film dates, she too could hardly speak English & hd no idea abt the biz, so she did wht any sister wil do. Stop spreading lies — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 23, 2020

The Team also alleged that no agency hired Kangana, as “she wouldn’t dance in wedding where people throw money at you”.

They had previously stated that Kangana wanted to give a statement to the Mumbai Police, in the matter of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Soon after, a news portal alleged that the police had served Ranaut summons, on 3rd July, but her manager refused to accept them. A news agency recently reported that fresh summons will be served to her.

