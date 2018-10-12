Hitting out at Krrish actor, Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut said that people in the film industry should avoid working with people who keep their wives as trophies and young girls as mistresses.

Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut who had recently levelled sexual harassment charges against Queen director Vikas Bahl has once against targetted her former co-star Hrithik Roshan. The following development comes to light just a few days after Super 30 actor voiced his opinions in support of the #MeToo victims an said that the offenders must be punished. Hitting out at Krrish actor, Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut said that people in the film industry should avoid working with people who keep their wives as trophies and young girls as mistresses.

While speaking to Zee News, Kangana Ranaut said that whatever Vikas Bahl is facing currently, is totally right. She claimed that the Bollywood industry still has a lot of people who do not behave properly with the women. She added that all those who assault, harass them should also be punished.

In the interview, she further targetted Hrithik Roshan and said that ther are people who keep their wives as trophies and young girls as their mistresses. She added that these people should also be punished.

Kangana Ranaut further added that people should avoid working with him as well. The following attacks come to light a few months after the two actors took their fight public and slammed each other for spreading lies.

Earlier, while talking to the media, Kangana Ranaut revealed that she was harassed by Queen director Vikas Bahl while they were shooting. She said that he would bury his face in her neck.

