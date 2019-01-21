Bollywood's leading lady Kangana Ranaut, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Manikarnika, in a recent interview revealed how she has been harassed several times on the sets of the film and during the shooting as well.

Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming historical drama Manikarnika is getting surrounded by controversies after members of Karni Sena accused the actress and the makers of Manikarnika of distorting facts in the films a later threatened Kangana of ruining her career. However, amid the release of the film and the controversy surrounding it, Kangana Ranaut in a recent interview revealed how she was repeatedly harrassed by a lot of actors during the shooting on the sets of Manikarnika.

She revealed how she was made to wait for hours on the sets of the film. Kangana, who earlier accused Queen director Vikas Bahl of sexually harassing her during the shooting of queen, revealed that the makers dubbed her voice without seeking permission from the Manikarnika actor. Kangana told PTI that although she was not sexually harassed due to male ego issues she did go through harassment. She also revealed how several times everyone used to gang up against her and they not used to invite her for events and trailer launch.

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most popular and versatile Bollywood actors who has given us blockbusters like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, among many others. The diva will be now seen in periodic drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

The much-anticipated film will hit the silver screen on January 25 this year and will also face a box office clash with Thackrey. It is one of the most awaited films of this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More