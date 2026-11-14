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Home > Entertainment News > Kangana Ranaut In Legal Trouble! What Did She Say About The Gandhi Family? BJP MP Faces FIR Over Social Media Posts

Kangana Ranaut In Legal Trouble! What Did She Say About The Gandhi Family? BJP MP Faces FIR Over Social Media Posts

Himachal Pradesh Police have registered an FIR against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over her November 10 social media posts about the Gandhi family. Here is what she said and why a Shimla resident filed a complaint.

Kangana Ranaut (Image: X)
Kangana Ranaut (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sat 2026-11-14 12:30 IST

An FIR has been filed against actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut for her tweets against the Gandhi family. This FIR was filed on Friday, November 13 on the basis of a complaint lodged by a person from Shimla for his comments against Sonia Gandhi, Maneka Gandhi, deaths of ex-Presidents Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi and Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi.

The complaint has been filed by Captain Atul Sharma, a resident of Kasumpti area, Shimla. He lodged a complaint with Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Ashok Tewari regarding Ranaut’s tweets that were made on her X page on November 10. It has been confirmed by Shimla Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh that an FIR has been filed against the MP of Mandi.

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What did Kangana Ranaut say about the Gandhi family?

Ranaut made these comments following the discovery of an old video featuring members of the Gandhi family on social media. The video, which is thought to have been recorded circa 1981, depicts a gathering of the family where Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Maneka Gandhi and the young Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi attend. At this gathering, there was an announcement on the phone about the victory of Rajiv Gandhi in the Amethi by-poll election. The video brought into focus the isolation of Maneka Gandhi, widow of Sanjay Gandhi, from the rest of the family during this time.

Speaking about the video, Ranaut said that the isolation of Maneka in the video was heart wrenching. She said that Maneka seemed to look at her mother-in-law for a sign of consolation, but none was offered. “While everybody else left, she was standing there alone, looking at her mother-in-law like a ‘wounded little child’”, said Ranaut in her post.

Following this, she asked questions regarding Sonia Gandhi’s induction into the Gandhi family and her role in it thereafter. Addressing Sonia as a “mysterious foreign national”, Ranaut reminded people of the deaths of Sanjay Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi and said that there have been “way too many coincidences”.

However, what she failed to provide was any proof as to how Sonia Gandhi had anything to do with the deaths of the other members of her family. These facts have been recorded history, and the truth is that Sanjay Gandhi died in an airplane crash in June 1980, while Indira Gandhi was assassinated in October 1984 and Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a suicide bombing in May 1991.

Why has an FIR been registered against Kangana Ranaut?

The complaint by Sharma pointed out that the posts included statements which were inflammatory in nature and made unsubstantiated insinuations on the deaths of the members of the Gandhi family. The complainant was also dissatisfied with the statements made in relation to Sonia Gandhi and the influence of the events on her political career. It was further argued that the posts may give a false impression, encourage hostility among the groups, and disrupt harmony in the public.

The FIR has been filed against Ranaut under Sections 196, 353 and 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Section 196 relates to the promotion of enmity between different groups, Section 353 deals with the making of any statement or report which is likely to cause public mischief, and Section 356 deals with defamation. These are the allegations made by the complainant. Legal issues arising from such allegations will be taken up in the course of the investigation. Their legal merits will be examined during the investigation, and the registration of an FIR does not establish that an offence has been committed.

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Kangana Ranaut In Legal Trouble! What Did She Say About The Gandhi Family? BJP MP Faces FIR Over Social Media Posts
Tags: FIRGandhi FamilyHimachal Pradesh Policehome-hero-pos-15Kangana RanautManeka Gandhipolitical-newssonia gandhi

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Kangana Ranaut In Legal Trouble! What Did She Say About The Gandhi Family? BJP MP Faces FIR Over Social Media Posts

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Kangana Ranaut In Legal Trouble! What Did She Say About The Gandhi Family? BJP MP Faces FIR Over Social Media Posts
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