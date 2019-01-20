Kangana Ranaut has once again left all her fans awestruck with her yet another stylish outfit. While walking the green carpet of LIVA Fluid Fashion, she looks extremely beautiful in a military green outfit. In these photographs, she can be seen giving coming summer season's vibes.

The latest photographs of Kangana Ranaut on Instagram proves that she can pull off any attire effortlessly. Recently, she walked the rampwalk for LIVA Fluid Fashion. With utmost grace, she looks beautiful in a military green gown. The fabric to twirl added more drama in her appearance. A white floral tiara and nude heels, perfectly complemented her overall appearance. Queen actor’s appearance is apt for the coming summer season. Kangana Ranaut’s PR team has also shared a photograph on her Instagram account.

This is not the first time that the actor has left all of us impressed with her choice of outfits. Whether her airport look or ethnic wear, she has made sure to ace her look every outing.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in a historical periodic film, Maniakarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She is making her debut as director also.

Recently, her PR team shared some photographs from the song launch

The movies also stars Ankita Lokhande, Richard Keep, Jisshu Sengupta, Danny Denzongpa. TV actor Ankita Lokhande is also making her entry in Bollywood for the first time. The film is slated to release on 25th January 2019. The movie is made on the budget of Rs. 125 crore. The movie is bankrolled by Kamal Jain, Nishant Pitti.

