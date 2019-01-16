Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, at the song launch of her movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi looks no less than a gorgeous diva. Donning a traditional avatar, Kangana channelised her Queen look perfectly. Keeping her simple and elegant style statement, she ups her fashion game in comfortable traditional ethnic.

Kangana Ranaut is one actor in Bollywood who has given everytime a new and interesting definition of fashion. From being draped in ruffled saree, to tight-fitted jumpsuits, she has always played her fashion game with uniqueness or eye-catching. Now, her latest film Manikarnika is all set to hit the screens, she will surely impress the fans with her sartorial choices as well. At the song launch, she has upped her fashion bar with a comfortable ethnic wear. She wears an outfit of Good Earth.

In a mehendi and golden colour comfortable kurta with printed palazzos, she looks beautiful. With an off-white and golden duppatta she perfectly matched her outfit with utmost grace. With dewy make-up and minimal accessories of

Kangana’s own antique, the actor looks flawlessly gorgeous. She tied her long tresses in a neat bun which made her look even more prettier. The mojaris from Fizzy Goblet works for the day and matched perfectly with her whole traditional avatar.

Various photographs and videos have been shared on her Instagram handle. Check out her photos from the song launch.

She has nailed her fashionable attires and she seems to unbeatable in the fashion industry. Kangana Ranaut will be seen in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The movie special for Kangana Ranaut as she has donned a director’s cap. TV actor Ankita Lokhande is making her debut in the movie.

