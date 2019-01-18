Kangana Ranaut Instagram photos: Kangana Ranaut who is busy in promoting her movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi visited Kuldevi temple in Himachal Pradesh. Several photographs are surfacing on the social media where she can be seen dressed up in a traditional avatar.

Kangana Ranaut Instagram photos: Kangana Ranaut who is on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi recently visited the Kuldevi temple. Various photographs are surfacing on social media. In the photos, the actor Kangana Ranaut can be seen happily posing with her family members at her Kuldevi temple in Himachal Pradesh. Since the release date of her movie is near, the actor chose to seek the blessings from the Goddess Mahisasurmardini.

She was dressed in a green outfit with a shawl and choker, Kangana looked simple and elegant. The outfit seemed to be a Himachal Pradesh her arms. In one of the photographs, Kangana can be seen holding nephew, Prithviraj in his arms.

Manikarnika is a historical period film based on the freedom fighter Raani Jhansi. The film is directed by Krrish and Kangana Ranaut. The actor Kangana Ranaut is making her debut as director. TV actor Ankita Lokhande is appearing on the silver screen for the first time. Besides, Kangana Ranaut, Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta will be seen in the pivotal roles. The movie is narrated by Amitabh Bachchan. It is slated to release on January 25, 2019.

Similarly to Padmaavat, Kangana Ranaut has issued a statement where it is mentioned that the four historians have certified Manikarnika that they have the censor certificate as well, Karni Sena has been conveyed this but they are continuing to harass her. If they don’t stop then they should know she is also a Rajput and destroy each one of them.

