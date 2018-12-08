Kangana Ranaut photos: Kangana Ranaut is known to be the most hardworking actors of the film Industry. The Internet sensation recently took to her official Instagram handle, to share her latest photos. In the pictures, she is looking cool, dressed in a midi-length multicolor dress with check print.

Kangana Ranaut photos: Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut is counted among the most hardworking and highest-paid actors of the industry. She has been featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list. The actor made her Bollywood debut with I Love You Boss, directed by Deepak Shivdasani in the year 2004. In the same year, she was selected for the lead role in the movie–Gangster. Ranaut was just 17-year-old when she started filming for the movies. Post to it, the diva appeared in a list of blockbuster hit films like –Woh Lamhe, Fashion, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Shootout at Wadala and Tanu Weds Manu: Returns.

Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her shoot pictures. In the photos, she is looking gorgeous wearing a midi-length multicolor dress with check print on it. With casual sunglasses and stylish footwear, the actor simply looks gorgeous. It is not the first time when the diva has astonished her fans with hot and sexy looks, she masters the talent of making headlines from her stylish photos every now and then. The Internet sensation has about 677k followers which prove that the diva is her fans favorite. The actor’s parents wanted Ranaut to become a doctor but she personally wanted to build her own career and shifted to Delhi when she was just sixteen.

