Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi actor Kangana Ranaut has raised eyebrows with her latest Instagram post which shows a bottle of champagne gifted to her by a French company. Here's what went wrong with her post:

A warrior queen drenched in the blood of East India Company’s soldiers, a thundering call for freedom and a narration of her valiant personality in Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic husky voice. If you will watch the teaser of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming Hindi film Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, it is bound to give you goosebumps. Why? Because of its patriotic essence and how it recalls the gallant effort of a woman in India’s freedom struggle.

Nevertheless, Kangana Ranaut on Sunday defied the patriotic nature of the movie that she is starring in and flirted with it by putting an Instagram post which raised one too many eyebrows. Miss Ranaut’s team posted a picture which featured a congratulatory bottle of champagne gifted to her by a French company on the occasion of Manikarnika’s teaser release.

Had it been a gift regarding anything else, it wouldn’t create such hullabaloo but accepting a token of appreciation from a nation which ruled India along with the British is an outright dastardly act. Especially, when you are playing a legendary freedom fighter who died fighting the exact foreign forces resisting subjugation.

The French also shared spoils with the East India Company in the subcontinent since the 17th century and went on to exercise power on Pondicherry, now Puducherry, till 1954.

Hence, it is incredibly insensitive of Kangana Ranaut to accept and then flaunt a foreign gift presented to her by a nation that partly ruled India. She should have avoided such a situation, especially since she is portraying Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi who has been long lionised for her freedom struggle.

With her Instagram post, she has shown utter disregard for the Jhansi Ki Rani, the tormenting freedom struggle and the atrocities that the subcontinent suffered at the hands the British and the French for over two centuries.

