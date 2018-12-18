Manikarnika trailer audience Twitter reaction: Manikarnika–The Queen of Jhansi is one of the most forecasted movies of the season. It is a historical biographical film based on the life of Rani Laxmibai and her great war against the British East India Company in 1857. The film is likely to hit the silver screens on January 25, 2019. In the movie, Kangana is portraying the role of Rani Laxmibai along with her co-actors Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi. The official trailer of the movie has already been released and it is getting a thumbs up from the audience. Manikarnika is a much-anticipated movie and the fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the screens. Television actor Ankita Lokhande will make a debut in this movie portraying the role of Jhalkari bai.
Post its launch, the trailer has garnered over 145,989 views which proves that the movie is getting a positive response from its audience. Those who want to witness, experience and relive the proudest chapter of the history should definitely watch the movie in order to encounter the whole incident practically.
Here is the official trailer of the movie:
Kangana Ranaut along with co-star Ankita Lokhande looked excited during the trailer launch and was looking gorgeous dressed in a traditional attire. The film producer Kamal Jain was also present at the venue and along with Kangana posed well for the camera, donning in an ethnic wear. The film is likely to clash with the movie–Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan and Cheat India starring Emraan Hashmi.
Live Updates
Shankar Mahadevan and Manikarnika team at the grand trailer launch event
Shankar Mahadevan renders a song from the Manikarnika album. The album has been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and its lyrics have been penned by Prasoon Joshi. Take a look at the picture here:
Fans give a thumbs up to the trailer
Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika trailer has already been launched and the eagerly waiting fans have given a thumbs up to the trailer. Those who want to witness, experience the proudest episode of our history, the movie is the best solution to it.