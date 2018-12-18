The most anticipated movie –Manikarnika–The Queen of Jhansi's trailer has already been released and in just an hour of the release, the video has garnered over 145,989 views on YouTube. Kangana Ranaut is in the lead role in the film and was looking gorgeous at the trailer launch event of the movie along with Ankita Lokhande and producer Kamal Jain.The movie is likely to hit the silver screens on January 25, 2019.

Manikarnika trailer audience Twitter reaction: Manikarnika–The Queen of Jhansi is one of the most forecasted movies of the season. It is a historical biographical film based on the life of Rani Laxmibai and her great war against the British East India Company in 1857. The film is likely to hit the silver screens on January 25, 2019. In the movie, Kangana is portraying the role of Rani Laxmibai along with her co-actors Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi. The official trailer of the movie has already been released and it is getting a thumbs up from the audience. Manikarnika is a much-anticipated movie and the fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the screens. Television actor Ankita Lokhande will make a debut in this movie portraying the role of Jhalkari bai.

Post its launch, the trailer has garnered over 145,989 views which proves that the movie is getting a positive response from its audience. Those who want to witness, experience and relive the proudest chapter of the history should definitely watch the movie in order to encounter the whole incident practically.

Here is the official trailer of the movie:

Kangana Ranaut along with co-star Ankita Lokhande looked excited during the trailer launch and was looking gorgeous dressed in a traditional attire. The film producer Kamal Jain was also present at the venue and along with Kangana posed well for the camera, donning in an ethnic wear. The film is likely to clash with the movie–Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan and Cheat India starring Emraan Hashmi.

