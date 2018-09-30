The 42-year-old hairstylist was charged for raping a 16-year-old boy. The hairstylist who is accused of having sexual relations with a minor boy has been sent to police custody till October 3. Brendon has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Mumbai Police has arrested a celebrity hairstylist Brendon Allister De Gee from the sets of one of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movies in Raigad district in Maharashtra. As per reports, the 42-year-old hairstylist was charged for raping a 16-year-old boy. The hairstylist who is accused of having sexual relations with a minor boy has been sent to police custody till October 3. Brendon has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As per reports, the 16-year-old boy had lied about his age on the dating app. The police reports suggest that he had been involved in physical relations with other men too that he met through the dating app.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi: Swati Semwal walks out of Kangana Ranaut-starrer

The following matter was highlighted after the mother of a 16-year-old boy caught him with another man inside his room. After being caught by the mother, the 16-year-old confessed about having sexual relations with multiple men.

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar September 29 2018 written updates: Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik evicted from Bigg Boss house

After listening to son’s confession, the mother went to a police station and filed a complaint against all the men involved. As per a report by India Today, the complaint was filed in July. During investigations, the police had arrested some eight people including a school teacher and a businessman.

Brendon Allister De Gee started his career in South Africa and is successfully managing his profession in Bollywood and Indian fashion world.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s day out with life-long girlfriend is giving us serious friendship goals

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More