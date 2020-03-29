Kangana Ranaut on COVID-19: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has said that novel coronavirus COVID-19 could be a potential bio war and an attempt by countries to pull down each other's economies.

The novel coronavirus-COVID-19, which originated in Wuhan, China, has now created havoc around the world. In India itself, the total count of COVID-19 confirmed cases has crossed 1000, including 25 deaths. To counter the situation, the Government of India has announced a nationwide lockdown till April 15, which means that all shops and offices, barring the ones associated with essential services, are closed.

In a conversation with a news portal, Kangana Ranaut recently said that a huge concern for economy has led to a situation where we do not have any concern for human well being. COVID-19 could also be a potential bio war, an attempt by countries to pull down each other’s economies.

Kangana Ranaut highlighted that it is time that we start reflecting upon our choices and its consequences as people and as a nation. We should question why are we letting our greed guide us, instead of our consciousness. Furthermore, the actress said that the 21-day lockdown will take us two years behind economically. If the lockdown is extended beyond 21 days, the results will be disastrous because we are a developing country.

Also Read: Swara Bhaskar on break-up with Himanshu Sharma, says nobody cheated on anyone

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut started out the year with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s film Panga. Post which, she has films like Thalaivi and Dhaakad lined up. During the lockdown, Kangana Ranaut is back in her hometown Manali to spend quality time with her loved ones.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi quashes rumours of pilot brother being COVID-19 positive, shares long note on coronashaming

Also Read: Coronavirus India: Arjun Bijlani pledges to donate Rs 5 lakhs for PM Modi’s CARES fund and CMO’s fund, says please save lives

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App