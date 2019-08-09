Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film dhaakad has already grabbed a lot of attention after its poster and teaser launch and the audience is waiting for this upcoming action-packed film. In an interview, Kangana told about her struggles on the set while shooting as she was not able to bear the weight of the machine guns and this made director laugh.

Kangana Ranaut never fails to prove herself through her different film selections and she always performs wonderfully in every role and she mostly plays the role which breaks the conventional Bollywood mindset where the heroine is just a glamour material for the film. Kangana is always seen doing women-centric roles where she does not fail to entertain the public and all her unconventional roles are heartfully welcomed by the audience, collection of her films reveals that.

This time Kangana has created buzz through the poster of her upcoming film Dhakad where she is holding machine guns and her face and body is covered with blood and wounds and her expression is filled with rage and she background shown is like a battlefield and all of this is enough to make the audience wait for this upcoming unconventional treat from Bollywood. Well, the teaser of the film is released and we can’t wait to see Kangana again in an action-packed sequence like she was seen in Manikarnika.

In a recent interview when asked about the poster of Dhaakad, kangana told media that she was not able to lift the guns, and blank fires were even difficult for her and it was funny for the director to see her struggle with the guns and was laughing at the time of the shoot, Kangana added further that I hope director make me shoot further with dummy guns because original guns took all my strength in just handling them so using them will be a trouble.

Dhaakad is a Razneesh Razy Ghai film and is an action-oriented film and as the director himself belongs to an army background it won’t be surprising if he uses real guns instead of the dummy as he said in an interview that being an army kid he has a lot of interest in weapons. Dhaakad is to be released in 2020 at the time of Diwali because film involves international action directors which sometimes make shootings delay.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App