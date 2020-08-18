Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has slammed Karan Johar for making an anti-national movie. In a tweet, Kangana has said that the government should take back Karan's Padma Shri.

The war of words between Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar has now become personal. What once started with Kangana’s nepotistic comment on Koffee With Karan has now taken a whole different tangent with the former pressing tags like ‘movie mafia’ against the filmmaker. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor’s latest film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ backed by Karan Johar’s production house dropped on Netflix. While some are in complete awe of the story and performances, there is also a section of the audience that has alleged that the film is far from reality.

In light of the controversy, Kangana on Tuesday tweeted that she requests the government to take Karan Johar’s Padma Shri back. She alleged that Karan has openly intimidated her, asked her to leave the film industry, conspired to sabotage Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, supported Pakistan during Uri battle and has now gone ahead to make an anti-national film.

Kangana’s tweet came in response to another post that stated that Flight lieutenant Srividya Rajan was Gunjan Saxena’s course mate at Udhampur Airforce base and she was the first woman to fly to Kargil and not Gunjan. Moreover, the arm-wrestling scenes in the film are totally false. She added that Gunjan Saxena (the film) has twisted facts.

I request government of India to take KJO’s PadmaShri back,he openly intimidated me and asked me to leave the industry on an international platform,conspired to sabotage Sushanth’s career,he supported Pakistan during Uri battle and now antinational film against our Army. https://t.co/KEgVEDpMrF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 18, 2020

Responding to criticism, Gunjan Saxena told a news portal that IAF is too big and too respectable a force to be bothered by a controversy. The organisation is not into institutional discrimination. However, since the bias is not at an organisation level, the experiences of all women officers would be different. Furthermore, denying it completely reflects a feudal mindset and undermines the grit of women.

