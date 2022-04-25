Actor Kangana Ranaut recently made a shocking revelation on the sets of Lock-Up. The revelation came after a contestant Munawar Faruqui revealed that he was molested as a child. After his revelation, Kangana got emotional and broke silence on being touched improperly in his childhood by a boy in her hometown.

Speaking about her childhood trauma, Kangana revealed that when she was a child, a young boy from her town used to touch her improperly. She expressed that she had no idea what it meant at the time.

Kangana further revealed that the guy was three to four years elder to her, and he seemed to be experimenting with his sexuality. She claimed that the issue with rape or molestation is that the victim is made to feel responsible for it.

Kangana has recently debuted as a host with ALT Balaji’s reality show ‘Lock-Up’.