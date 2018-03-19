Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut opened up about her love life and said she has had so many affairs but still after every break-up, she feels like this is the end of her life. She further added that she has never gotten the chance to dump anyone. It has always been her who has been dumped. Taking a dig at her exes, Kangana said that if she called out some names then the audience will be shocked that even this loser has dumped her.

Be it talking about the practice of Nepotism in Bollywood to openly talking about her exes in media, Kangana Ranaut is known to speak her heart out. In a conversation with News18 at the Rising India Summit, the leading lady talked about her love life, failed relationships and exes. “I’ve had so many affairs. And after every break-up, I feel like this is the end of my life. This has happened whether I’m 16 or 31,” Manikarnika star Kangana said.

“It’s an amazing experience you feel in every cell of your body, as if it’s is awakened, even if the person is not around. My boyfriends have asked me ‘how do you know everything about my life. It’s black magic. It’s telepathic.’ It’s how I love. And if my love is psycho, then it’s fine. I’ll find someone else. I am fine being called a witch,” she said taking a dig at her ex Adhayan Suman. Talking about break-ups, Kangana revealed that she has never been a heartbreaker. “I’ve never gotten the chance or had the privilege to dump anyone. I was always the one who got dumped. If I told you some of the names, you’d be shocked that even this loser has dumped me. They come back but then I can’t take them back, because by then I’ve moved on to another loser, Kangana added.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. In the film, the diva will be essaying the role of 19th century queen of Jhansi and freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai. The diva is currently shooting for her another upcoming film Mental Hai Kya co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

