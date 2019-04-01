Ahead of 2019 general elections, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has revealed that some political parties have offered her posts. However, she added that she would lose her voice if she aligns herself with a certain school of thoughts. In her next film Thalaiva, the actor will play the role of Jayalalithaa.

From sparking the nepotism debate in Bollywood to slamming her contemporaries for not voicing their opinion on national issues, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is bold, fierce and outspoken. The actor, who often finds herself in a spot due to her controversial statements, has time and again proved that she is not someone who minces her words. Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the actor has opened up about her political plans and made some interesting revelations.

In her recent interview with a news portal, Kangana revealed that she has been offered by posts by political parties. Acknowledging that her voice makes an impact, Kangana added that if she joins politics, she would lose her voice. Emphasising that she doesn’t need to belong to a certain school of thought, Kangana added that one should have the freedom to be objective as people change, relationships change and partners change.

Underlining that shifts in power have always been brutal, Kangana said that she doesn’t believe in doing things half-heartedly. Hence, she would be selfless and committed if she were to join politics. Interestingly, Kangana also revealed that her great grandfather Sarju Singh Rajput was a politician in Himachal Pradesh.

On the occasion of her birthday, Kangana revealed that she will be playing Political leader Jayalalithaa in her upcoming film Thalaivi. Speaking about the same, the actor revealed that she was blown away when she read about her in detail. Calling it a story that needs to be told, Kangana said that the politician is a complete opposite of her. Calling the political personality far more docile and ladylike, Kangana added that she has always risen about controversy and adversity and she identifies with that spirit.

In the same interview, Kangana Ranaut also slammed Bollywood actors for not raising their voice on matters of national concern. In the interview, she commented that the actors are comfortable talking about their sex life and sharing photos of their love interest on Instagram but not about their country. Workwise, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in upcoming films like Mental Hai Kya, Panga and Thalaivi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More