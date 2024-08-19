Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Marriage Plans: It Gets More Difficult For…

Kangana Ranaut recently shared her thoughts on marriage, expressing that she believes “everyone should have a companion.” In an interview on Raj Shamani’s podcast, the actor-politician was asked if she envisions getting married and having a family with children. Kangana responded affirmatively, saying “yeah, of course.”

When questioned about whether marriage is necessary, she discussed her views on the topic.

“That’s The Biggest Disaster That Can Happen To You”

The actress replied, “Controversial. I think everybody should have a companion. It’s difficult to be without a companion, it’s not easy to be without a companion. Everybody should have a companion, it’s important.”

She added, “It is difficult with a companion also, more difficult without a companion. You don’t have to find the right person. That is another thing that needs to go. It completely needs to go. If you find your own partner, that’s the biggest disaster that can happen to you. It will come along, no timelines.”

Kangana also said, “The older you get it gets more difficult for you to adjust with each other. If you get married at a young age, it’s much easier for you to adjust. In villages, they are marrying at a very young age. Besides, your passion is so high at that time that it’s very good to get direction for your passion. It’s much easier when you are younger,” she added.

“Definitely Want To Be Married And Have Babies”

In 2021, speaking about her plans about settling down, Kangana had said, “I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother five years down the line and as a wife…There is no such place in love but yes, kind of. Let’s move on. You will know. Very soon.”

Last year, speaking with a news agency, Kangana had said “There’s a time for everything and if that time has to come in my life then it will come. I do want to get married and have my own family… but, at the right time it will happen.”

On the work front, Kangana will soon be seen in the film Emergency, which she directed. The movie is slated for a worldwide release on September 6, 2024, and is produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films.

The cast includes Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in key roles.

