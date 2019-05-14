Bollywood item girl Malaika Arora and Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut's sexy white gym looks are too hot to handle! It is difficult to say who rocked the white gym look better, have a look!

Bollywood hottie Malaika Arora, who is known for her sexy gym looks and hot dance numbers has once again set the Internet on fire with her latest gym avatar. In the latest photo, we see Malaika Arora in a sexy white body-hugging tee with black lights and her cute black bag. The sexy shades worn by Malaika in the photo are adding to the classy and sexy look! However, Malaika Arora is not the only one to rock the white OOTD.

Giving her competition is none other than Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut who was spotted by the paparazzi in her sizzling gym look and was dressed in a white casual ganji and blue and white striped shorts with white and green sneakers. Looks like her walk and the expressions are here to kill!

So who do you think rocked the white gym look better? Chaiyya Chaiyya sensation Malaika Arora or the queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut? Both the ladies are known for their exceptional talent and stunning beauty.

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which emerged as a blockbuster and she will now be seen in Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya which is slated to hit the big screen on July 26 this year.

Apart from this, she will also be seen on Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga which co-stars Jassi Gill and Richa Chadha. Malaika Arora, on the other hand, has been grabbing all headlines due to her relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Rumours of their marriage have been doing rounds on social media for a long time.

