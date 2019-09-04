Are you a fan of Kangana Ranaut? Do you also stalk her profile, just like we do? You are here for all the right reasons because this article is going to teach or help you to attain the 5 basic styling look of Kangana Ranaut. It will help you to dress up for a wedding event to date, here are all the peppy tips you need to style up like your favourite diva.

Kangana Ranaut outfits: From a party to a lunch date, 5 looks that will make you look like your favourite star

Kangana Ranaut, the Bollywood superstar who is famous for her controversy in the industry either it is about nepotism or media shaming, she is always on the top about encountering the issues which no one talks about. Kangana is not only famous for her controversies but also her styling statement, each time she is giving us goals to dress up like her, and the girls who have curls they relate with Kangana a lot and want to dress up like her, so, here we are to help you out in dressing up like her in 5 different ways from Sari to a western chicky outfit, here are all the styling tips you need.

Everyone has been admiring the styling sense of the queen of the airport look. The word trending, drop-dead gorgeous pops in mind while we think about Kangana Ranaut, we became her big fan since her debut in 2006 though she was in a western outfit but nailed it too. The actress is always experimenting her looks, everyone became Patiala suit’s fan and Lucknowi Jhumkas after she worked in Tannu Weds Mannu and amazed everyone with her Punjabi Kudi look, every other girl wanted to have a Patiala mirror work suit and looked for it everywhere, we are here for the rescue to tell you how to carry the look and where to get it from. Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram can be seen with a volume of experiments in her look.

Look 1: If you want to hit a party

Kangana is the one who will help you out in making head turn of every person in the party that you are in, with your amazing look. A holographic skirt is all you need in the wardrobe for your weekend party, you can carry it with a bralette or a tube top. It will make you look glammy and different from others. The makeup you need for this look is Smokey eyes and nude lips, carry the hair look with a sleek ponytail or if you have small hair, give it a little side braid look and you are ready for the party and make everyone crazy for your fashion statement.

Look 2: Kangana’s style to carry on a first lunch date

The first date is a thing that takes the cake, the excitement of the first date is always high and lunch dates are supposed to be cute and to carry the first lunch date look just like Kangana, you need to have a printed maxi dress in your wardrobe, the maxi dress look is a keeper, it is simple, classy and yet so beautiful. You need to carry the look with gorgeous earring which will become a statement and keep the makeup simple but not to forget to use a highlighter, so that you still shine in the sun, with minimal makeup always use a flirty pink lip shade and girl you are all set to make your date to fall in love with you.

Look 3: Kangana’s look you need for your best friend/ relative’s wedding

Kangana’s one true love is the vintage look which she carries well with Sarees. If you are looking something to wear for your best friend/ relative’s wedding with a free-spirited attitude and want to be noticed by everyone for your classy look, go for a Banarasi Saree with a plain blouse or you can carry it by wearing a plain silk saree with Banarasi blouse. This look can be carried with heavy Jhumkas and a beautiful bindi, you need to carry the makeup a little simple but with heavy eye makeup carried away with nude lip shade.

Look 4: Kangana’s style statement you need for Happy Hour after work

Kangana is the one who portrays well formal look with peplum heels and if it is carried well with a bright shade of lipstick, you are all set to go out for happy hour after work, for this look you need to have a good collection of blazers which you can carry with your long bodycon dress and carry it over while going for a meeting and remove it when you are up for happy hour. All you need is to carry a bright shade of lipstick and it will do its magic.

Look 5: The queen’s airport style

Kangana is always up with proving us that there is a unique and yet stylish way to travel with comfort. If you want to have an airport look like the diva, you can carry it with denim on denim look or make it stylish with turtle neck top carried over a high waist pants with denim jacket, this look is stylish and comfortable and for making it look even hotter make a bun and you are all set to catch the paparazzi with style.

All of this look can be found easily on the online shopping sites, which will help you achieve the look in reasonable price and you are set to be the next diva of your group.

