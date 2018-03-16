The Queen of Bollywood is busy shooting for Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi was seen performing the grahapravesh ceremony at her new house in Manali. The London Thumakda girl is touched by the welcoming nature of neighbours. She is currently busy shooting for her two upcoming movies, Manikarnika and Mental Hai Kya.

The London Thumakda star, Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday performed a puja at her new house along with her family in Manali. She recently bought a beautiful 8-bedroom palatial home as a gift to herself. One of Kangana’s fan page has uploaded few pictures of the graham Pravesh puja and also revealed the name of her house that is Kartikeya Nivas. The Queen of Bollywood town is a staunch supporter of Lord Shiva’s elder son, Kartikeya. In fact, her bungalow is located to the nearest Kartikeya temple in the hilly region.

Kangana is touched by the gestures of neighbours who had been helping her by sending vegetables, milk and other foodstuffs to make her feel comfortable. An adorable picture of the actress giving the sweetest peck on the cheek of her nephew went viral on social media. Not just that, many locals started taking a selfie of the Tanu Weds Manu star’s house which was under construction. The Kartikeya mansion which costs 30 crores is said to be located in the hilly areas of Manali.

Ranaut is currently busy shooting for Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi. Ankita Lokhande, Sonu Sood, Vaibhav Tatwawdi, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongpa and Atul Kulkarni will be seen starring in the movie which will hit the theatres on April 27, 2018.

