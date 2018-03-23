The girl from a small town of Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut who went against her parents and society to conquer her dream of gaining her self-made Identity is truly an inspiration to all the girls. She made her feature film debut in the movie “Gangster”. After the movie, she acted in many other movies including “Fashion “ for which she won the National Film Award for best supporting actress. The very hot actress can carry any role whether its funny, emotional etc. Her role in the movie “Tanu Weds Manu” gave her top recognization in the Bollywood. After her role in movie “Queen“, she was one of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood. The very bold and versatile actress is capable of indulging herself in any character she gets to play. Her acting is so realistic that she as now become an inspiration to many.
The life of the actress was not so easy as she faced many struggles in her path to reach to success. After making her name in the Film Industry she was into many controversies related to her love affairs and some times rumours about that she does black magic. The fearless actress was always front to share her views and opinions in public. Her honest answer over any controversial questions in public has made her image of a very bold and fearless actress. The hot actress is also a fashion diva when it comes to dress trendy. She has also won many awards. She is now currently working on the movie “Manikarnika” which is based on the Jhansi ki Rani will be releasing soon.
Here are some best hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Kangana Ranaut:
Hot Kangana Ranaut poses elegantly
Gorgeous Kangana Ranaut looks breath taking in red
Kangana Ranaut slays the the look with her curly wavy hairstyle
Kangana Ranaut seductively hot in the white printed slinky long dress
Bold and Beautiful Kangana Ranaut in the lacy pink dress
Kangana Ranaut looks incredibly hot and bold in the photo
Alluring Kangana Ranaut in her mesmerizing avatar
Kangana Ranaut poses in red, gives intense expressions
Kangana Ranaut ravishing look in golden
The Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut poses as a real Queen
