Kangana Ranaut photos: Kangana Ranaut is one of the highest paid actors of the industry. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her traditional photos. In the pictures, she is looking alluring dressed in a pink saree. Currently, the actor's fans are eagerly waiting for her upcoming movie–Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which is likely to hit the silver screens on January 25, 2019.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is counted amongst the most hardworking actors of the B-town. The actor has always fulfilled the expectations of her fans and has done multiple roles on-screen to quench the thirst of her eager fans. The Internet sensation has about 820k followers on Image-sharing platform–Instagram and updates her fans regularly with her professional and personal upgrades. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her traditional looks. In the picture, she is looking alluring dressed in a pink silk saree with her contrasting green blouse.

With her ethnic earrings and bun, the diva is looking spectacular and has completed her look with a pair of juttis. The actor commenced her acting career with the Bollywood movie–Gangster in the year 2006 for which she was praised and received many awards for the same. Post to it, she has featured in series of hit films like–Woh Lamhe, Fashion, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Tanu Weds Manu and many more. Some time back, the diva was also stuck up with a controversy with Hrithik Roshan which is now solved. The diva is best known for her outstanding acting skills and carries every outfit with utmost grace. Currently, Kangana’s fans are eagerly waiting for her upcoming movie–Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

