Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for announcing his government’s decision to make a film city in the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway area.The ‘Queen’ actor took to Twitter to applaud the Chief Minister and said that “many reforms” are needed in the film industry. “I applaud this announcement by @myogiadityanath ji. We need many reforms in the film industry first of all we need one big film industry called Indian film industry we are divided based on many factors, Hollywood films get advantage of this. One industry but many Film Cities,” she tweeted.



Adityanath, during a development review of the Meerut Mandal on Friday, said that the country needs a good film city for shooting purposes and Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway will be good locations for the purpose.He also said that the Uttar Pradesh government will take the responsibility of making the film city.Kangana’s ongoing tussle with the Shiv Sena has become the talk of the town.

Her arrival in Mumbai was met with protests by the Shiv Sena workers at the airport. Before she landed in the Maximum City, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) team demolished parts of her property in Pali Hills, citing ‘illegal alterations’.The ‘Fashion’ actress had launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after the BMC demolition drive. She had moved the Bombay High Court on the same day.On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in ‘Thalaivi’. The National Award-winning actress also has ‘Tejas’ and ‘Dhaakad’ in pipeline.

