Judgementall Hai Kya: The much-awaited trailer of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkumar Rao's Judgementall Hai Kya is finally out. The trailer has captivated the audience and the actors look amazing in it.

Judgementall Hai Kya: The trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya which was initially set to be out two weeks back was delayed because of the decision of the Central Board of Film Certification which required the filmmakers to remove the word mental from the entire routine of the film. The trailer is finally out and both Kangana Ranaut and Rajkumar Rao have given such a spectacular performance and the audience cannot wait for the film to hit the theatres.

In a motion poster released earlier by the Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut, on her official Instagram account, the 32-year-old actress can be seen spinning in the washing machine and sitting on top of which is Rajkumar Rao, romancing a girl. In the movie, Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana plays the role of Bobby and Rajkumar Rao portrays the role of Keshav. The movie follows the lives of Bobby and Keshav as their life pivot from reality and illusions.

The filmmakers had taken several options into consideration for the title of the movie such as Sentimental Hai Kya and Bobby Mental Hai before finalizing on the title mental hai Kya and then changing it to Judgementall Hai Kya after the complaints by the Indian Psychiatric Society.

The movie is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and will be produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Balaji Telefilms. The cast includes actors like Kangana Ranaut, Rajkumar Rao, Jimmy Shergill, Amrita Puri, Vikrant Massey, Amyra Dustur and Satish Kaushik. Judgementall Hai Kya is one of the most anticipated films of the year and will hit the silver screen on July 26.

