Mental Hai Kya Trailer release date, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao upcoming movie Mental Hai Kya trailer to be out on June 19 on Youtube. Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao featuring Mental Hai Kya trailer's release date is out. Sources close to the team claimed that the trailer will be released on June 19, 2019. Sources also revealed that the film is a quirky drama film. The film is a whacky crazy story revolves around the characters of Kangana and Rajkummar Rao.

Mental Hai Kya Trailer Release Date: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Mental Hai Kya has become the talk of the town, ever since it has been announced. The posters of the movie created a lot of curiosity around the movie’s plot. Now every movie buff is eagerly waiting for its trailer release. To rest all your eagerness, now sources close to the team claimed that June 19 has been locked as the trailer’s release date. Kangana and Rajkumar Rao’s fans will be present at the trailer launch also.

While some reports also emerged describing the trailer. Sources revealed that the trailer will be a quirky drama film. The film is a whacky, crazy story based on the characters played by Kangana and Rajkummar Rao.

Giving details regarding Kangana’s role, sources said the girl suffers from a mental condition and the film surrounds the prejudices and social taboos related to the topic.

The movie also made headlines after Kangana Ranaut’s interference during the shoot was reported. However, the director later dismissed all the reports.

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao had shared the screen space together in Queen. The movie was a big hit and applauded for star cast’s acting performances. Kangana Ranaut even received a National Award for her acting in the film. On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut had been starred in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The movie was made on the budget of Rs 99–125 crore. The film collected Rs 132.95–Rs 152 crore at the box office. While Rajkummar Rao was last appeared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga along with Sonam Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App