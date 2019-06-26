Defamation suit on Kangana Ranaut: Mumbai court issued a summon on Ranaut sisters and seeks appearance in the court. In 2017 Aditya Pancholi and his wife Zarina Pancholi filed a defamation case against Ranaut sisters for putting allegations on Aditya of

Defamation suit on Kangana Ranaut: Mumbai court on Tuesday summoned Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel in concern by the defamation case filed by Aditya Pancholi and his wife against the Ranaut sisters.

Court seeks their appearance on July 26, Chief Metropolitan S B Dighe issued two official documents that inform a defendant that he or she is being sued, regard to four cases filed by Pancholi and his wife Zarina Wahab. These defamation cases were filed on the basis of Kangana’s inappropriate statements given on television shows, and other was filed against sister rangoli for spreading hatred on Twitter.

In Kangana’s past interview she claimed that Aditya misused and abused her. Whereas Pancholi’s lawyer had narrated a different story regarding the FIR filed by Kangana alleging that Pancholi kept her under house arrest, but to that Pancholi’s lawyer asked for a copy of FIR that Kangana filed, the lawyer also added that no FIR was ever registered she defamed Aditya and his wife on no real grounds.

In an interview, Aditya’s wife Zarina Pancholi stepped out to defend her husband against the sexual assault allegations made by Kangana. Zarina said, she knows everything about her husband and he never hides anything from me, she knows her husband better than anyone else.

On the other hand, Kangana’s sister Rangoli was also locked in public battle with Alia Bhatt and actor Hrithik Roshan, to which Alia’s mother Soni Razdan reacted to all these personal attacks made on her daughter by saying everybody is human and she too feels bad, and we all have to think who are trying to make her feel bad and why.

