Kangana Ranaut Reacts After Vir Das Debunks Revolver Rani Kissing Scene Claim: ‘Seems Like Some Weirdo…’

More than a decade after Revolver Rani hit theatres, the 2014 film has unexpectedly found itself back in the headlines, not because of its performances or storyline, but due to a viral claim surrounding one of its most-discussed scenes. The controversy began after a journalist alleged that Kangana Ranaut had continued kissing co-star Vir Das during a scene even after the director called cut, reportedly leaving him injured. The claim quickly spread across social media, prompting Vir Das to issue a public clarification. Kangana has now responded, thanking her former co-star for setting the record straight while strongly criticising the person behind the allegation.

Vir Das Calls Viral Story ‘Pure Fiction’

The debate intensified after journalist Simi Chandoke made the claim during an appearance on Siddharth Kannan’s podcast. According to her, a passionate kissing sequence in Revolver Rani allegedly went beyond the scripted moment, leaving Vir Das with a bleeding lip and emotional distress. Vir Das, however, firmly denied the story. Sharing a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the comedian and actor wrote, “Right. Just so we are clear. This story is pure fiction. Kangana was a complete professional and I still maintain, a truly gifted artist. This is unfair slander to her.”

In a light-hearted remark, he added, “She went on to call me a terrorist a few years later for my comedy, but on set… no problems at all.”

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Right. Just so we are clear. This story is pure fiction. Kangana was a complete professional and I still maintain, a truly gifted artist. This is unfair slander to her. She went on to call me a terrorist a few years later for my comedy 😊 but on set…no problems at all. https://t.co/o0AjB04WnT — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 28, 2026

Kangana Ranaut Hits Back

Reacting to Vir’s clarification, Kangana Ranaut thanked him for speaking up before taking aim at the journalist who made the allegations. “Thanks Vir but who is she? Ewww, seems like some weirdo using us to satisfy her demonic sex fantasies. I am eating your blood and you are traumatised and crying even today after a decade. How random,” she wrote on X.

Her response quickly went viral, with social media users debating both the original allegation and the actors’ reactions.

Thanks Vir but who is she ? Ewww seems like some weirdo using us to satisfy her demonic sex fantasies, I am eating your blood and you are traumatised and crying even today after a decade.

How random 😂 https://t.co/UhhBxA1Gk8 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 28, 2026

About Revolver Rani

Directed by Sai Kabir Shrivastav, Revolver Rani was released in 2014 and blended political drama, action and dark comedy. Kangana Ranaut played Alka Singh, a fierce politician from Chambal whose volatile personality drove the film’s narrative. Vir Das starred as Rohan Mehra, a struggling Bollywood actor who unexpectedly becomes the object of her affection.

The film also featured Piyush Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Zeishan Quadri in key roles. While Revolver Rani earned praise for Kangana’s fearless performance and unconventional storytelling, it struggled commercially at the box office.

Kangana was last seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, directed by Manoj Tapadia. The film, inspired by the real-life story of nurse Geeta Madhav Gandhare during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, featured Esha Dey, Girija Oak and Smita Tambe alongside Kangana.

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