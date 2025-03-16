Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Fan’s Oscar Suggestion for Emergency, “They Can Keep Their Silly Award”

Emergency, directed by and starring Kangana Ranaut, is a gripping political drama that delves into one of India’s most controversial historical events, the Emergency of 1975, imposed by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Bollywood actress and director Kangana Ranaut, who never hesitates to express fearless opinions, has now reacted to one fan’s suggestion that her recent political drama Emergency should be India’s official Academy Awards entry. But Kangana made it loud and clear that she doesn’t care about Hollywood’s approval.

Here’s What Happened

Following the OTT release of Emergency, the film has been receiving praise from viewers and critics alike. A fan took to social media to appreciate the movie, tweeting,“#EmergencyOnNetflix should go for the Oscars from India. @KanganaTeam what a film!”

Kangana responded,“But America wouldn’t like to acknowledge its real face—how they bully, suppress, and arm-twist developing nations. It’s been exposed in #Emergency. They can keep their silly Oscar, we have National Awards.”

About Emergency

The film features a stellar cast, including Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and the late Satish Kaushik.

On the work front, Kangana remains busy with multiple projects. She has always been vocal about industry biases and the importance of Indian awards over international recognition. Her latest comments reinforce her belief in celebrating homegrown talent without seeking approval from Hollywood.

