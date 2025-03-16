Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Fan’s Oscar Suggestion for Emergency, “They Can Keep Their Silly Award”

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Fan’s Oscar Suggestion for Emergency, “They Can Keep Their Silly Award”

Emergency, directed by and starring Kangana Ranaut, is a gripping political drama that delves into one of India’s most controversial historical events, the Emergency of 1975, imposed by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Fan’s Oscar Suggestion for Emergency, “They Can Keep Their Silly Award”


Bollywood actress and director Kangana Ranaut, who never hesitates to express fearless opinions, has now reacted to one fan’s suggestion that her recent political drama Emergency should be India’s official Academy Awards entry. But Kangana made it loud and clear that she doesn’t care about Hollywood’s approval.

Here’s What Happened

Following the OTT release of Emergency, the film has been receiving praise from viewers and critics alike. A fan took to social media to appreciate the movie, tweeting,“#EmergencyOnNetflix should go for the Oscars from India. @KanganaTeam what a film!”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kangana responded,“But America wouldn’t like to acknowledge its real face—how they bully, suppress, and arm-twist developing nations. It’s been exposed in #Emergency. They can keep their silly Oscar, we have National Awards.”

About Emergency

Emergency, directed by and starring Kangana Ranaut, is a gripping political drama that delves into one of India’s most controversial historical events, the Emergency of 1975, imposed by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana takes on the challenging role of Indira Gandhi, portraying the turmoil and decisions that defined the era.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The film features a stellar cast, including Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and the late Satish Kaushik.

On the work front, Kangana remains busy with multiple projects. She has always been vocal about industry biases and the importance of Indian awards over international recognition. Her latest comments reinforce her belief in celebrating homegrown talent without seeking approval from Hollywood.

ALSO READ: This TV Actress Files Molestation Complaint Against Co-Actor At Holi Party In Mumbai

Filed under

emergency kangana ranaut Oscars

newsx

Before Vadodara’s Fatal Crash, Accused Had A Police Run-In: Let Off With Just An Apology—What...
newsx

Saira Rahman Wishes AR Rahman A Speedy Recovery, Addresses Divorce Speculations
Manipur Classical Dance R

Exploring Manipur’s Art, Cinema, And Literature As State Attempts To Restore Normalcy Amid Conflict |...
newsx

Watch: Ishan Kishan Goes Travis Head Style, Smashes Fastest Knock In Sunrisers Hyderabad Intra-Squad Match
newsx

Madhya Pradesh: ASI Lynched, Hostage Killed As Mob Attacks Police Rescue Team In Mauganj
newsx

VIDEO: Baloch Liberation Army Claims Attack On Pakistani Military Convoy; Officials Confirm 7 Dead
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Before Vadodara’s Fatal Crash, Accused Had A Police Run-In: Let Off With Just An Apology—What Happened Before?

Before Vadodara’s Fatal Crash, Accused Had A Police Run-In: Let Off With Just An Apology—What...

Saira Rahman Wishes AR Rahman A Speedy Recovery, Addresses Divorce Speculations

Saira Rahman Wishes AR Rahman A Speedy Recovery, Addresses Divorce Speculations

Exploring Manipur’s Art, Cinema, And Literature As State Attempts To Restore Normalcy Amid Conflict | NewsX Ground Report

Exploring Manipur’s Art, Cinema, And Literature As State Attempts To Restore Normalcy Amid Conflict |...

Watch: Ishan Kishan Goes Travis Head Style, Smashes Fastest Knock In Sunrisers Hyderabad Intra-Squad Match

Watch: Ishan Kishan Goes Travis Head Style, Smashes Fastest Knock In Sunrisers Hyderabad Intra-Squad Match

Madhya Pradesh: ASI Lynched, Hostage Killed As Mob Attacks Police Rescue Team In Mauganj

Madhya Pradesh: ASI Lynched, Hostage Killed As Mob Attacks Police Rescue Team In Mauganj

Entertainment

Saira Rahman Wishes AR Rahman A Speedy Recovery, Addresses Divorce Speculations

Saira Rahman Wishes AR Rahman A Speedy Recovery, Addresses Divorce Speculations

This TV Actress Files Molestation Complaint Against Co-Actor At Holi Party In Mumbai

This TV Actress Files Molestation Complaint Against Co-Actor At Holi Party In Mumbai

AR Rahman Discharged From Hospital, TN CM MK Stalin Says Maestro ‘Fine, Will Be Back Home Soon’

AR Rahman Discharged From Hospital, TN CM MK Stalin Says Maestro ‘Fine, Will Be Back

Kim Kardashian Gets Furious After Kanye West Drags Daughter North In Diddy Controversy- Legal Battle Ensues

Kim Kardashian Gets Furious After Kanye West Drags Daughter North In Diddy Controversy- Legal Battle

Superstar Rajinikanth Got Scared Of Hrithik Roshan? Coolie To Avoid Box Office Clash With War 2 On Independence Day

Superstar Rajinikanth Got Scared Of Hrithik Roshan? Coolie To Avoid Box Office Clash With War

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips