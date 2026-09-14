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Home > Entertainment News > Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Rakhi Sawant’s PM Modi Remark, Takes Brutal Swipe: ‘Sit Down And Watch My Reels’

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Rakhi Sawant’s PM Modi Remark, Takes Brutal Swipe: ‘Sit Down And Watch My Reels’

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has responded strongly to Rakhi Sawant’s remarks involving her, Smriti Irani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sawant later said she was referring to “love” and “respect” in the viral podcast exchange.

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Rakhi Sawant’s PM Modi Remark
Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Rakhi Sawant’s PM Modi Remark

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 19:46 IST

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut has hit back at Rakhi Sawant after the entertainer made controversial remarks involving Ranaut, BJP leader Smriti Irani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a podcast. The exchange, which has since gained attention online, prompted Ranaut to accuse people of targeting successful women through personal attacks.

Ranaut shared her response on social media, saying women should not remain vulnerable to repeated attempts at character assassination. She also took a direct swipe at Sawant, questioning her own claims of seeking success.

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Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Rakhi Sawant

Reacting to Sawant’s comments, Kangana wrote, “Not just her but most unsuccessful and bitter people are quick to character lynch a successful women to satisfy and justify their jealousy/envy, failures and ego but high time we stop being vulnerable to such frequent, intensional attacks and public character-assassination.”

Ranaut urged women not to allow such remarks to humiliate or hurt them and said they should stop constantly explaining or defending themselves against personal attacks.

She then directly addressed Sawant, writing, “So yes my loves!! Even you are ready to do everything for success but guess what!! unfortunately no one needs anything from you.”

Kangana further added, “Remember all your favours combined never got you even a sweeper’s job, even that needs some quality and talent.” She concluded the post by telling Sawant to “sit down watch my reels and keep crying.”

What Did Rakhi Sawant Say About Kangana, Smriti Irani?

The controversy stems from Sawant’s appearance on MK Talks, where she was asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and women who had entered politics.

Sawant questioned what Modi could get from Kangana “apart from bones” and then said, “So whatever they gave you, I can also give you.”

When the host asked what she meant, Sawant responded, “Love! Big respect!” She later clarified that she was referring to respect, saying, “These people gave respect; I will also give you respect, Modi ji.” The exchange also included gestures that prompted the host to suggest her words could be interpreted differently.

Kangana Ranaut And Smriti Irani’s Political Journey

Both Kangana and Smriti Irani have become prominent women in Indian public life, moving from entertainment into politics. Kangana won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 general election and is currently a BJP MP.

Irani, meanwhile, has had a long political career alongside her television work. She served as a Union minister and remains a prominent BJP leader. In a recent interview, Irani credited Prime Minister Modi’s leadership with increasing women’s representation in Indian politics.

The latest exchange has once again brought Kangana’s outspoken social-media presence into focus, with her response to Sawant quickly becoming part of the ongoing online debate.

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Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Rakhi Sawant’s PM Modi Remark, Takes Brutal Swipe: ‘Sit Down And Watch My Reels’
Tags: Kangana RanautRakhi Sawant

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Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Rakhi Sawant’s PM Modi Remark, Takes Brutal Swipe: ‘Sit Down And Watch My Reels’

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Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Rakhi Sawant’s PM Modi Remark, Takes Brutal Swipe: ‘Sit Down And Watch My Reels’

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Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Rakhi Sawant’s PM Modi Remark, Takes Brutal Swipe: ‘Sit Down And Watch My Reels’
Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Rakhi Sawant’s PM Modi Remark, Takes Brutal Swipe: ‘Sit Down And Watch My Reels’
Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Rakhi Sawant’s PM Modi Remark, Takes Brutal Swipe: ‘Sit Down And Watch My Reels’
Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Rakhi Sawant’s PM Modi Remark, Takes Brutal Swipe: ‘Sit Down And Watch My Reels’
Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Rakhi Sawant’s PM Modi Remark, Takes Brutal Swipe: ‘Sit Down And Watch My Reels’

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