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Home > Entertainment News > Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Teen Girl’s PM Modi Apology, Sparks Fresh Debate Over Jantar Mantar Protest: ‘Our Daughters…’

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Teen Girl’s PM Modi Apology, Sparks Fresh Debate Over Jantar Mantar Protest: ‘Our Daughters…’

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the apology issued by a teenager accused of using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Jantar Mantar protests.

Kangana Ranaut (Photo: X)
Kangana Ranaut (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 17:47 IST

The Jantar Mantar protest controversy has taken another turn after a teenage girl, who says she is 15, publicly apologised for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Her apology came shortly after Modi addressed the incident on social media and said young people who had gone astray should be guided rather than punished.

The episode has now drawn a strong response from Kangana Ranaut, who criticised what she described as the political influence being exerted on young people. Her remarks have added a fresh layer to a controversy that has already triggered a wider debate over protest, political expression and the treatment of minors.

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What Did Kangana Ranaut Say About The Teen’s Apology?

Sharing a screenshot from the girl’s apology video on Instagram Stories, Kangana said the teenager had told viewers that she had never previously posted anything against Modi and had been influenced by friends at the protest. Ranaut urged parents to protect their children from what she called “evil feminazi” and “demonic leftists”, while also questioning why young women could be influenced into using offensive language during political demonstrations.

Her comments have themselves drawn attention online, particularly because they came in response to an apology by someone who says she is a minor.

Why Did The Girl Apologise To PM Modi?

The Noida resident, identified in reports as Ruchika Singh, appeared in a video with folded hands and apologised to Modi and the country. She said she regretted what she had said and claimed that she had been influenced by people around her during the Jantar Mantar protest. The controversy had already prompted legal action. Reports said a Zero FIR was filed in connection with the alleged remarks, with Delhi Police examining the case.

What Did PM Modi Say About The Controversy?

Modi addressed the incident in a late-night Instagram video, condemning the abusive language but taking a conciliatory position towards the young protesters.

He said mistakes can happen during childhood and argued that the focus should be on helping young people find the right path rather than subjecting them to prolonged punishment. He also said he wanted to forgive those involved.

The Prime Minister’s response came amid widespread discussion over videos from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests, which had brought students to Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over the NEET-UG examination crisis.

How Did The NEET Protest Movement Lead To A Larger Political Row?

The Jantar Mantar controversy is part of a much larger dispute surrounding NEET-UG 2026 and alleged examination irregularities. The protests eventually contributed to the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 25.

The government has since moved to strengthen the legal framework dealing with examination malpractice. The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, introduced in Parliament on July 27, proposes faster investigations, special fast-track courts and tougher penalties for examination-related malpractice.  As the political fallout continues, Kangana’s intervention has ensured that the controversy surrounding the teenager’s apology remains firmly in the spotlight.

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Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Teen Girl’s PM Modi Apology, Sparks Fresh Debate Over Jantar Mantar Protest: ‘Our Daughters…’
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Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Teen Girl’s PM Modi Apology, Sparks Fresh Debate Over Jantar Mantar Protest: ‘Our Daughters…’

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Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Teen Girl’s PM Modi Apology, Sparks Fresh Debate Over Jantar Mantar Protest: ‘Our Daughters…’
Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Teen Girl’s PM Modi Apology, Sparks Fresh Debate Over Jantar Mantar Protest: ‘Our Daughters…’
Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Teen Girl’s PM Modi Apology, Sparks Fresh Debate Over Jantar Mantar Protest: ‘Our Daughters…’
Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Teen Girl’s PM Modi Apology, Sparks Fresh Debate Over Jantar Mantar Protest: ‘Our Daughters…’

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