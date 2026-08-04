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Home > Entertainment News > Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Trisha Krishnan Remark Row; ‘He Might Be Out On Bail…’

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Trisha Krishnan Remark Row; ‘He Might Be Out On Bail…’

Actor and Mandi BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the arrest and release on bail of DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over his double-meaning remarks regarding actor Trisha Krishnan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana called the legal action a "good precedent"

Kangana Ranaut, Image Credits- AFP
Kangana Ranaut, Image Credits- AFP

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 20:54 IST

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has directly addressed the detention of Tamil Nadu’s Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin. Known for her direct and unapologetic nature, Kangana took to Instagram to share her take on the arrest of Karnataka’s Leader of Opposition. She welcomed the action taken by the police as she said that vulgar speech and double meaning jokes in public must have their consequences.

What did Kangana Ranaut write on her Instagram Story?

Sharing a post of a news update, Kangana added a statement calling out the normalization of abusive language in political speeches.

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“Public display of filthy abuses, double meaning obscene and vulgar jokes is not acceptable to any civilised society. Mr Stalin was sent to jail for the offence, he might be out on bail by now but it’s a good precedent 👍” — Kangana Ranaut, via Instagram Story

What caused the legal action against Udhayanidhi Stalin?

The issue began at a rally organized by the DMK in Thanjavur on August 3 against the Cauvery River water sharing issues. While Udhayanidhi was making a speech, some members from the crowd started shouting out the name of actress Trisha Krishnan in respect to the chief minister Vijay.

Pausing his address, Udhayanidhi made a double-meaning remark saying water should reach there regardless of where it is supposed to come from before laughingly claiming he was referring only to the river. The incident triggered widespread outrage, leading to formal complaints by the TVK Women’s Wing and subsequent police action under sections related to public harassment of women and electronic obscenity.

Despite Udhayanidhi defending himself by stating that his comments have been twisted and that he had not named anybody, the Madras High Court ordered that he be released on station bail after the questioning by police. The response from Kangana becomes one more among many voices that criticize Udhayanidhi for his behaviour.

What did Kangana Ranaut say about ‘Hindu daughters’ marrying into Islam?



Kangana in a previous video stated about the political impartiality that the young generation artists in the industry maintain in their initial stages of their career, but this political impartiality is replaced by an ideological shift due to their relationships with people of other religions.

She said, even though there is a provision in the Indian constitution where every citizen of India has the fundamental right to choose any religion or ideology of their choice, then why does her move towards being a right-winger receive criticism?

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Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Trisha Krishnan Remark Row; ‘He Might Be Out On Bail…’
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Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Trisha Krishnan Remark Row; ‘He Might Be Out On Bail…’

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Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Trisha Krishnan Remark Row; ‘He Might Be Out On Bail…’
Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Trisha Krishnan Remark Row; ‘He Might Be Out On Bail…’
Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Trisha Krishnan Remark Row; ‘He Might Be Out On Bail…’
Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Trisha Krishnan Remark Row; ‘He Might Be Out On Bail…’

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