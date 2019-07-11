Kangana bashes media, refuses to tender apology: Terming a particular section of the journalists anti-national, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel had said on Twitter that the actor will not tender an apology for he statements.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut also thanked media for inspiring her to achieve her goal in Bollywood in a four-minute-video posted on Facebook.

In a 4-minute-video posted on Facebook, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut thanked media for inspiring her to achieve her goal in Bollywood. At the same time, the actor also criticised the vested interest for tarnishing the image of the country and indulging in the smear campaign. Kangna’s outburst came a day after Ekta Kapoor’s banner Balaji Telefilms expressed regret over Kangana’s spat with a PTI journalist during a promotional event for the film Judgementall Hai Kya. The Judgementall Hai Kya actor also requested the media with folded hands to ban her.

Thanking Ekta Kapoor for tendering an apology to the newly-formed Entertainment Journalists Guild of India (EJG) on Wednesday, the journalist’s body said it will extend its support to Judgementall Hai Kya, but the restraint on the Kangna in the form of this fraternity initiated boycott will continue till she issues a formal apology. Terming a particular section of the journalists anti-national, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel had said on Twitter that the actor will not tender an apology for he statements.

Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India: Restraint on #KanganaRanaut in the form of this fraternity initiated boycott will still persist until a formal apology has been extended by Kangana Ranaut herself. pic.twitter.com/T9RYhdwgoZ — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019

Here is the full text of Kanga’s speech:

Namashkar Dosto,

Aaj jo hamari Indian media hai, main uske baare mein kuch kehna chahti hoon lekin main ye zaroor kahungi ki aisa har jagah ache log bhi hote hain, aur bure bhi. (I would like to say something on Indian media which comprises both good and bad people like any other place)

Media ne jo mujhe protsahit kiya, prerit kiya hai, main kahungi ki meri safalta mein kahi na kahi unka bohot bada haath hai. Main unki hamesha abhaari rahoongi. (I would like to thank the media for inspiring and guiding me for a successful career)

Lekin kuch hain jo deemak ki tarah hai… ek section of media jo hamare desh mein deemak, uski garima, uski smita ko, uske integrity ko aaye din attack karta rehta hai. Gande-Bhadde Deshdrohita ke vichaar rakhte hain… unke khilaaf hamare constitution mein… naa hi koi penalty hai na koi saza hai. Is chees se mujhe bohot thes pohochi hai, aur maine apne aap mein decide kar liya hai ki Ye jo Doguli media, Bikaao media, jo apne aap ko liberal, secular kehti hain.. 10th fail bhi nai hai bilkul… Ye log Pseudo liberals hain. Dharmik cheezo ko lekar desh ki ekta pe prahaar karte hain. (But a section of journalist are destroying the secular fabric of the country the way white ants destroy wooden structure The openly put forth their dirty opinion against the country, but our constitution has no provision to punish them. This hurts me. That’s why I have decided to expose the double standards of the pseudo-secular media which is also salable)

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=3291898994183696

Ek aise hi chindi se journalist ko main press conference mein mili. Hamare serious issues pe like maine plastic ban, cow slaughter etc ke baare mein bola, shaheed pe film banai – usne har cheez pe khillii udaai hai. Gaali galoch, gandi baat likhte hain.. Muft ka khana pohoch jaate hain press conference mein. Aap khudko kis liye patrakaar bol rahe hain? Koi to criteria hona chahiye na…

Kyunki maine us insaan ke question ka answer nai kiya… kyunki wo anti-national hai…Kisi bhi desh drohi ke liye, mere paas zero tolerance hai. In logo ne milke Guild banayi hai… Guild kal hi bani hai, na uski koi manyta hai na kuch. Us Guild ke chalte hue, dhamki dena shuru kar diya hai, mera career barbaad kar denge, mujhe cover nai karenge.

Arey, nalaayko, deshdrohiyo, bikao, tum logo ko khareedne ke liye laakho bhi nai chahiye, tum log to itne saste ho ki 50-60 rs mein bik jaate ho. Tum logo ke baap-dadao ko bhi maine lohe ke chane chabaye hain. Tum jaise nalayak mujhe barbaad karoge? Tum jaise sadde hue pseudo journalist ki chalti hoti, to aaj main India ki highest paid actress nai hoti.

Main haath jod karke ye bolti hoon ki mujhe please ban karo. Kyunki main nai chahti ki meri wajah se tum logo ke ghar mein chulaa jale. Is se bada ehsaan aap mujhpe nai kar sakte.

