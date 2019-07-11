Kangana Ranaut-reporter controversy: Kangana Ranaut has slammed at the song launch of Judgemental Hai Kya in a video message. In the video message, Kangana Ranaut has thanked the media for providing her support throughout in her career but had it out at psuedo-journalists.

Kangana Ranaut-reporter controversy: Kangana Ranaut who has time and again raised her voice in relation to significant topics recently slammed the media at a song event of Judgemental Hai Kya in a video message. In the video message posted on Instagram, she had applauded media for acted as an important impetus in her professional success. Following praising the media, she pointed out other section of media which try to malign the reputation and integrity of the celebrities. Lashing out at media, Kangana Ranaut also said pseudo journalists can get sold for Rs 50-60 being the highest paid actor, she had also challenged media to ban her.

Soon after this post, the comment section was flooded with netizens’ reaction. Several of them praised her efforts to bring out the truth in front of everyone. This has come a day after Entertainment Journalists’ Guild of India meeting, and Ekta Kapoor’s tender apology.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will feature in the movie titled Judgemental Hai Kya along with Rajkummar Rao. The movie is slated to release on July 26, 2019 and the film is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Shailesh R. Singh. She was last seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, a historical period drama film.

The title of the movie was changed recently from Mental Hai Kya to Judgemental hai Kya. It was changed due to Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) strong objection over Mental Hai Kya. She wrote that CBFC is seeking a change in their title. It claimed that it had violated several sections of the Mental Health Care Act, 2017.

