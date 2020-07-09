Kanagana Ranaut's official team has lashed out against Pooja Bhatt's claims on nepotism. She has also accused Mahesh Bhatt of not liking to pay his artists.

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s team on Wednesday lashed out at actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt after she addressed the accusations of nepotism on her family production banner – Vishesh Films- by stating that the banner has always launched newcomers in the film industry including the ‘Queen’ actor.

“As for Kangana Ranaut-She is a great talent, if not, she wouldn’t have been launched by Vishesh films in “Gangster”.Yes, Anurag Basu discovered her, but Vishesh Films backed his vision and invested in the film. No small feat. Here’s wishing her the very best in all her endeavours,” Pooja Bhatt had tweeted.

Responding to the tweet, actor Kangana Ranaut’s team said that hiring newcomers “for free” is a favour that many production houses do for their own good and also alleged that filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt “does not like to pay artists.”

Dear @PoojaB1972, #AnuragBasu had keen eyes to spot Kangana’s talent, everyone knows Mukesh Bhatt does not like to pay artists, to get talented people for free is a favour many studios do on themselves but that doesn’t give your father a license to throw chappals at her…(1/2) https://t.co/5afdsJJx4F — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 8, 2020

Have been asked to comment on the hot topic Nepotism that people are raging about. As someone who hails from a ‘family’ that has launched more new talent-actors,musicians & technicians,than the entire film industry combined I can only laugh.Facts don’t find takers. Fiction does. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 8, 2020

“Dear @PoojaB1972, #AnuragBasu had keen eyes to spot Kangana’s talent, everyone knows Mukesh Bhatt does not like to pay artists, to get talented people for free is a favour many studios do on themselves but that doesn’t give your father a license to throw chappals at her,” Kangana’s team tweeted.

“Call her mad and humiliate her. He also announced her “tragic end”, Also why was he so invested in Sushant Singh Rajpoot’s and Rhea’s relationship? Why did he announce his end too, some of the questions you must ask him (2/2) @PoojaB1972,” the team added.

The ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actor’s team then ended the debate by stating that Kangana has also auditioned for another film ‘Pokiri’ alongside ‘Gangster’ and it isn’t ‘Gangster’ that made her a star.

“For your info @PoojaB1972 Kangana had also auditioned for Pokiri, alongside Gangster & got selected for that as well. Pokiri went on to become an all-time blockbuster, so your thinking that because of Gangster she is who she is is totally not working. Water finds it’s level,” she tweeted.

In a series of tweets, Bhatt had earlier given her stance on accusations of nepotism on the Bhatt family and had said that nepotism accusations on Vishesh Films, is laughable as they have been launching new talents in the industry.

The debate on nepotism has been rekindled after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise who was found dead earlier last month in his Mumbai house.

Several reports of Sushant being a victim of nepotism in the Indian film industry has been doing rounds on social media.

