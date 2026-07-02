Kangana Ranaut Returns To Lock Upp 2: Uorfi Javed Reacts After Actress Roasts Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar In New Promo

Lock Upp Season 2: The original face of Lock Upp is making a dramatic return. After stepping away from hosting duties this season, Kangana Ranaut is set to appear as the Janta Ki Awaaz during the first Judgement Day episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. And if the latest promo is anything to go by, the actress hasn’t lost her trademark wit. Netflix unveiled a teaser showing Kangana delivering blunt feedback to contestants, particularly Ram Kapoor and Dheeraj Dhoopar, in a segment that has quickly become one of the most talked-about moments from the show’s new season.

The clip has also won over former Bigg Boss contestant and internet personality Uorfi Javed, who publicly praised Kangana’s comeback.

Uorfi Javed can’t keep calm over Kangana’s comeback

Sharing Netflix India’s promo on her Instagram Stories, Uorfi reacted enthusiastically to Kangana’s return. The promo carried the caption, “Kangana cooked every contestant in Lock Upp.” Reposting it, Uorfi wrote, “I simply love her!!! Aate aate aate.”

Her reaction quickly caught fans’ attention, with many agreeing that Kangana’s no-holds-barred style was one of the biggest highlights of the reality show’s first season.

Kangana pulls up Dheeraj Dhoopar and Ram Kapoor

In the teaser, Kangana first targets Dheeraj Dhoopar, questioning his presence inside the house. Referring to his confidence, she tells him, “Tum khud ko Shah Rukh Khan bol rahe ho. Tum mein Shah Rukh Khan ka ‘S’ bhi nahi hai.” She goes on to say that he lacks “main character energy” and appears to be fading into the background.

Kangana then shifts her attention to Ram Kapoor, who has been at the centre of multiple controversies this season over his views on marriage and infidelity. Addressing him directly, she says, “Agar aapko lagta hai ki you are too big for this jail, toh phir aaye kyun?” When Ram attempts to defend himself by saying he will reveal his truth at the right time, Kangana cuts him short with a blunt response: “Don’t defend yourself if you want to improve.”

The promo also features a light-hearted exchange with hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, where Kangana jokingly asks whether they missed her. Farah replies, “Miss usse karte hain jise hum bhool jaate hain. Aap bhoolne wali cheez bilkul nahi ho.”

First eviction set for Judgement Day

Kangana’s return comes at a crucial stage in the competition, as the show gears up for its first elimination of the season. Contestants currently in the danger zone include Shreya Kalra, Sufi Motiwala, Shrestha Iyer, Akanksha Chamola and Madhuri Grover, with one of them expected to exit during the upcoming episode.

Originally launched in 2022 with Kangana Ranaut as host, Lock Upp built its reputation on confrontational tasks, shocking revelations and unfiltered celebrity drama. Season 2, now hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, has retained the show’s signature format while introducing a new judging panel, with Kangana returning for special appearances. The much-awaited Judgement Day episode will stream on Netflix on Saturday, July 4, at 8 PM IST.