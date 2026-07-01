Kangana Ranaut Returns To Lock Upp Season 2—But There’s A Twist; OG Host To Join Farah Khan And Riteish Deshmukh This Weekend

Lock Upp Season 2: When Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa returned with a revamped format on Netflix, many viewers noticed one major change, Kangana Ranaut was no longer hosting the reality show. Now, just days after the show’s June 27 premiere, the actor is all set to make a comeback, albeit in a different role. Kangana will appear during the first weekend episode as ‘Janta Ki Awaaz’ (Voice of the People), a special jury member who will bring public opinion into the game. Her return is expected to coincide with the season’s first termination, adding another layer of drama to the reality series.

What role will Kangana play?

Unlike the first season, where Kangana served as the host, she will now represent viewers’ opinions inside the house. According to the makers, Janta Ki Awaaz will communicate how audiences perceive the contestants’ actions, relationships and strategies. Her observations could influence crucial decisions, including the fate of housemates facing elimination. Speaking about her return, Kangana said the show has always encouraged contestants to own their truth, no matter how uncomfortable it may be.

“This show has always been about owning your truth, no matter how uncomfortable it is. Joining Farah and Riteish as the jury, or the Janta Ki Awaaz, for the season’s first termination, all I can say is, every choice has a price,” she said. Her appearance is expected to be one of the weekend episode’s biggest highlights.

Why wasn’t Kangana hosting this season?

Ahead of the new season’s launch, producer Ektaa Kapoor had clarified why Kangana was not returning as host. She explained that Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has undergone a complete creative overhaul after moving to Netflix. According to Ektaa, everything, from the format to the presentation and hosting style, has been redesigned to offer viewers a fresh experience.

She said retaining elements from the previous version would have gone against the show’s new identity and expressed confidence that Kangana understood the creative decision. Ektaa also described the new season as more than just a reality show, calling it a social experiment where every decision, alliance and secret has consequences.

What has happened in Lock Upp 2 so far?

Although only a few episodes have aired, the new season has already generated significant buzz for its confrontations, emotional revelations and heated debates. Several contestants have become talking points online, including Akanksha Chamola, whose comments about her marriage and recent debate on infidelity with Ram Kapoor sparked widespread discussion. Sunita Ahuja’s outspoken remarks have also gone viral, while early rivalries and friendships have kept audiences invested.

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the reality show features contestants including Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Riyaz Ali, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Chamola, Akanksha Choudhary, Shreya Kalra, Sreshta Iyer and Sufi Motiwala, among others. With Kangana Ranaut now stepping into the house as the voice of the audience, the competition appears set to become even more unpredictable. Whether her presence changes the course of the game remains to be seen when the weekend episode streams on Netflix.