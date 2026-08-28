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Home > Entertainment News > Kangana Ranaut Says, ‘BJP May Not Be With Me…’ — Why She Isn’t Worried About Losing The Mandi Ticket

Kangana Ranaut Says, ‘BJP May Not Be With Me…’ — Why She Isn’t Worried About Losing The Mandi Ticket

Kangana Ranaut says BJP may not necessarily stand by her forever and reveals why she is not worried about losing a future Mandi ticket.

Kangana Ranaut (Image: X/ KanganaTeam)
Kangana Ranaut (Image: X/ KanganaTeam)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-08-28 11:51 IST

Kangana Ranaut has made one of her more intriguing remarks about her political future, saying that while the BJP stands with her today, that may not necessarily remain the case tomorrow. More interestingly, the actor-turned-politician also said that the possibility of not receiving another ticket from Mandi does not particularly scare her. The comments came during an interview with Doordarshan, where Kangana was asked whether her outspoken statements should be viewed as her personal opinions or as the BJP’s official position.

What Exactly Did Kangana Ranaut Say About BJP?

Kangana said she does not deliberately try to distance herself from the party but admitted that she sometimes makes strong statements when she feels she needs to make herself heard. She then stressed that she should still be viewed as an individual rather than simply as a representative of the BJP.

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“I am not a puppet,” Kangana said while explaining that BJP is with her today but may not necessarily be with her tomorrow. She added that while she has been an MP for around two years, she has spent nearly two decades building her own identity as an actor and public figure.

Why Isn’t Kangana Worried About Losing The Mandi Ticket?

The conversation became even more interesting when Kangana was directly asked whether she fears not getting another BJP ticket from Mandi in the next Lok Sabha election. She said she does not.

According to Kangana, her identity does not depend entirely on electoral politics. She said she has gradually begun thinking beyond personal interests and speaking on larger social issues, while remaining confident that her individual identity would continue even if her political circumstances changed. Kangana pointed towards her work as a filmmaker and writer, saying that cinema remains something she genuinely loves.

Is Kangana Hinting At A BJP Fallout?

Despite the attention surrounding her “BJP may not be with me tomorrow” remark, Kangana did not suggest that she was preparing to leave the party or that there was an ongoing fallout. In fact, she described her association with BJP as natural, while acknowledging that some of her statements may have created difficulties for the party in the past. She also admitted that she is still relatively new to politics and continues to learn.

Could Kangana Ranaut Return To Bollywood?

Kangana also made it clear that her film career is far from over. She claimed several directors still want to work with her and ask why she has distanced herself from the industry. Kangana further said she prefers substantial, age-appropriate characters rather than simply playing a conventional heroine opposite a “Khan or Kumar.”

Her remarks make one thing clear: Kangana does not appear to see politics as the only identity available to her. And that may explain why the possibility of losing a future Mandi ticket does not seem to worry her as much as one might expect.

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Kangana Ranaut Says, ‘BJP May Not Be With Me…’ — Why She Isn’t Worried About Losing The Mandi Ticket
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Kangana Ranaut Says, ‘BJP May Not Be With Me…’ — Why She Isn’t Worried About Losing The Mandi Ticket

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Kangana Ranaut Says, ‘BJP May Not Be With Me…’ — Why She Isn’t Worried About Losing The Mandi Ticket
Kangana Ranaut Says, ‘BJP May Not Be With Me…’ — Why She Isn’t Worried About Losing The Mandi Ticket
Kangana Ranaut Says, ‘BJP May Not Be With Me…’ — Why She Isn’t Worried About Losing The Mandi Ticket
Kangana Ranaut Says, ‘BJP May Not Be With Me…’ — Why She Isn’t Worried About Losing The Mandi Ticket

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