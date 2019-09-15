Kangana Ranaut reacts on social issues: The actress says that the entertainment industry is more self-centered. It has misplaced passion and is so manipulative. She doesn't know why she never sees the messiahs of Bollywood fighting for what is right.

Dressed in an immaculate blue saree with floral prints, actress Kangana Ranaut was supporting the Cauvery Calling, an initiative taken by the Isha Foundation, not just by her words but also by her outfit. The actress’ last tryst with media didn’t go well and created a big controversy just a few months back, but in a recent interview, she has claimed that the incident has taught her many things and made her realize that just a single slip of tongue can be proven as playing with fire and now she prefers to be cautious. It is very difficult to be in media’s scrutiny as just one mistake and you will become a part of the major controversies, said Kangana.

During the interview, Kangana also said that when she was in her 20’s, she used to think that in future she would do charity, but now the actress feels that one person is insignificant in the scheme of things. She wants everyone to come together for a good initiative to make it successful and that’s not something very difficult, says the actress. Talking about the cause, Kangana got nostalgic and said when she was 8 or 9 years old, her father told her the rings of a tree to represent its age. She was intrigued and would count the life of a tree whenever someone felled it. She used to wonder that it took so many years for the tree to grow to this size, just a few moments to cut it down. Humans are very selfish when it comes to the consumption of resources.

She said that as a role model she understands that if a place has been given to her than what is the value of it. She truly has not done anything out of the world. She has only done what a celebrity should have done. She feels that celebrity culture has completely derailed. Celebrities and artists are supposed to be eccentric. That doesn’t mean you become manipulative. But this dynamic is changing.

Talking more about the social issues, the actress said that she thought that the messiahs of the entertainment industry would come together and do something favorable. Adding to her statement, she said that the entertainment industry is more self-centered. It has misplaced passion and is manipulative. She doesn’t know why she never finds them fighting for the right.

