Kangana Ranaut says she will not let her children enter into film industry through nepotism: Kangana Ranaut gave the example of her brother, who is struggling to be a pilot for the last four years and is looking for a job. She said that she can make a phone call and make that happen, but she won't and never make such things happen.

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most talented actors in the industry. The hardworking actor has a huge fan base and keeps astonishing them with her phenomenal acting skills. The Bollywood diva has been credited with the row of nepotism. Kangana has been talked about the issue since long. She has often spoken against the practice of nepotism in the film industry and has called out some of leading names. In a recent interview, the actor was asked if she would help her child after twenty years to become an artist. Kangana replied that it is good to let him free and he will choose his own way rather she will take him to the film industry.

Kangana Ranaut gave the example of her brother, who is struggling to be a pilot for the last four years and is looking for a job. She said that she can make a phone call and make that happen, but she won’t and never make such things happen. She continued that by getting the job to her brother wouldn’t mean anything to her, but to see a great human rise out of that struggle, that rejection, that despair, that hopelessness is what she said she loved it.

Recently, the Manikarnika actor had launched a fresh attack at Alia Bhatt and her beau Ranbir Kapoor by stating that they are too old to be called young actors. In her latest interaction with a news portal, Kangana questioned why they are called young when Ranbir is 37 years old while Alia Bhatt has just turned 27. Calling it absolutely unfair, she remarked if they are kids or dumb?!

After Manikarnika, the actor is all set to create a buzz with her upcoming film Mental Hai Kya. The film is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and features Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Amyra Dastur, Amrita Puri and Jimmy Shergill in lead roles. A few days back, the shoot of the film began and it seems that the actors are very excited about their upcoming film.

Earlier, the actor had confirmed that she is all set to play the role of late Tamilnadu Chief Minister’s Jayalalithaa in her biopic. In Tamil, the film is titled as Thalaivi and in Hindi, it is called Jaya. The film will be directed by A.L. Vijay, Vijay is one of the talented directors, who has earlier helmed films like Deiva Thirumagal and Madrasapattinam.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More