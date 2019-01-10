Kangana Ranaut Instagram photos: Tanu Weds Manu actress Kangana Ranaut was recently seen at a lunch event, where she was seen wearing a very elegant white coloured suit, with which she opted for dark brown lipstick. The diva is now going to be seen in Kangana Ranaut Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut Instagram photos: Kangana Ranaut, the queen of Bollywood who delivered many hits is now going to be seen in Kangana Ranaut Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. A film that deals with the life and struggle of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi, who fought in the mutiny of 1957 against the British Raj. Coming back to Kangna, recently she has made many headlines as she is mostly spotted at promotional events for her upcoming film. This time she was captured wearing a beautiful white suit.

The beautiful was seen in a very elegant white coloured suit, with which she opted for dark brown lipstick. As the outfit was light and depicted simplicity, her makeup was supposed to be a little darker, but we’d like to ignore that since Kangana’s beauty was overpowered by that.

The best part about Kangana is that she remains to be one of those actresses who has proved to be way too versatile when it comes to acting. Similarly, in the below post there is a massive transformation if we examine her look.

She is seen wearing a turquoise blue dress, which has a very beautiful floral print on it. Her smile and those heavy short curls just added more grace to this super adorable photo.

