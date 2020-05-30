Kangana Ranaut shares pictures from Rangoli Chandel's house which has almost become new after Kangana takes charge to design her house. Kangana Ranaut become an architect for sister amidst lockdown and completed her house decor.

Kangana Ranaut shares pictures from Rangoli Chandel’s house which has almost become new after Kangana takes charge to design her house. Kangana Ranaut become an architect for sister amidst lockdown and completed her house decor. Kangana and Rangoli have an immense close bond as there share everything and always being so supportive to each other there working in lockdown is another example of their bond. Kangana shared super excitedly how she changed the interior of Rangoli’s house.

A number of times Rangoli Chandel came into limelight for her straightforward remarks. She says things exactly how she felt, she never sweet coat things this triggered many people a number of times but it hardly matters to Rangoli. Kangana Ranaut also defends her for her Bebak nature and she felt her self so similar to her sister. Kangana never felt bad about it that she becomes answerable to people who got in a fight with Rangoli, she always proudly takes the stand of her sister.

Rangoli Chandel has never let people say a word about her sister and always praised her for her hard work, dedication, and talent. Rangoli also serves the manager to her sister and makes all her arrangements by own. Rangoli looks over Kangana’s all arrangements and she also takes care of her every small thing. Kangana Ranaut was the last working on her film Jayalalitha which was scheduled to release in 2020 but the film is paused amidst coronavirus lockdown.

