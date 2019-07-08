After Kangana Ranaut's heated argument with a journalist at Judgementall Hai Kya song launch, her sister Rangoli Chandel has bashed the latter on social media. While calling him out, Rangoli said that it is a shame that he pretended to be her friend until she spoke against cow slaughter and made a nationalist film, i.e Manikarnika.

Ahead of her much-anticipated release Judgementall Hai Kya alongside Rajkummar Rao, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is grabbing headlines for yet another controversy. On July 7, a song launch event was held in Mumbai that marked the presence of Kangana, Rajkummar and the team of Judgementall Hai Kya. In a video that is going viral on social media, the actor can be blaming a male journalist, identified as Justin Rao, for bashing her previous release Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and it has evoked various reactions on social media.

Amid the controversy, Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel has put out a series of tweets against Justin and said that it’s a shame that he pretended to be her friend until she spoke against cow slaughter and made a nationalist film.

Rangoli added that it’s fine if you don’t like Kangana but don’t expect her to hug you and respond to your sly double-faced friendship in public. In addition, Rangoli also shared a screenshot of a photo featuring Kangana and Justin Rao.

Yesh dekho beshram ⁦@JustinJRao⁩ journalist ko, woh jisne tumhe aazadi di hai, usi ki khilli udao, How dare he mock Manikarnika’s name and openly lie that he never wrote anything about it, lekin Kangana ko khilli udane wali hasi kabhi nahin bhoolti….(contd) pic.twitter.com/S5tThLSgLp — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 8, 2019

(Contd)….its a shame that @JustinJRao used to pretend to be her friend but when she spoke against cow slaughter and made nationalist film he did major smear campaign against her. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 8, 2019

Yeh dekho always trolling her for no reason, she has the right to say no to such cheap People, you don’t like Kangana its fine but don’t expect her to hug you and respond to your sly double faced friendship in public when she knows you are a bhediya bhed ki khaal mein…(contd) pic.twitter.com/BhzJF3T7Ne — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 8, 2019

(Contd)….she is very honest and transparent and that makes her who she is 🤟 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 8, 2019

Apni media ki halat dekho, jabse Kangana ne Modi ji ko support kiya hai aur nationalist film banai hai, yeh sab so called liberals uski jaan ke dushman ban gaye hain, yehi ⁦@JustinJRao⁩ blush karta hua Kangana ke aage peeche ghumta tha…(contd) pic.twitter.com/memoQwIlia — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 8, 2019

(Contd)…aur phir dekho kya dushman ban gaya … how can they mock a national hero like Manikarnika for their petty mind set. Government should take strict action against them 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 8, 2019

While Justin Rao is yet to respond to Rangoli’s comments, he has pinned a tweet from March 3, 2019 on his Twitter profile. In the video attached with the tweet, he can be seen asking Kangana about her opinion on releasing Manikarnika in Pakistan since she had previously slammed Shabana Azmi and others for even organising an event in the neighbouring country after the Pulwama attack.

Post the #Pulwama attack, Kangana had slammed @AzmiShabana and others for even organising an event in Pakistan after the Uri attacks. I asked her, how then, would she view her releasing #Manikarnika in Pakistan *despite* the same Uri Attack? Her response: pic.twitter.com/GMg1EF2sCF — Justin Rao (@JustinJRao) March 3, 2019

Take a look at the video from Judgementall Hai Kya music launch:

Judgementall Hai Kya is scheduled to hit the silver screens on July 26, 2019. Helmed by Prakash Kovelamudi, the film also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Amyra Dastur in prominent roles. After Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in upcoming films like Panga, Thalaivi and Dhaakad.

