Ahead of her much-anticipated release Judgementall Hai Kya alongside Rajkummar Rao, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is grabbing headlines for yet another controversy. On July 7, a song launch event was held in Mumbai that marked the presence of Kangana, Rajkummar and the team of Judgementall Hai Kya. In a video that is going viral on social media, the actor can be blaming a male journalist, identified as Justin Rao, for bashing her previous release Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and it has evoked various reactions on social media.
Amid the controversy, Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel has put out a series of tweets against Justin and said that it’s a shame that he pretended to be her friend until she spoke against cow slaughter and made a nationalist film.
Rangoli added that it’s fine if you don’t like Kangana but don’t expect her to hug you and respond to your sly double-faced friendship in public. In addition, Rangoli also shared a screenshot of a photo featuring Kangana and Justin Rao.
While Justin Rao is yet to respond to Rangoli’s comments, he has pinned a tweet from March 3, 2019 on his Twitter profile. In the video attached with the tweet, he can be seen asking Kangana about her opinion on releasing Manikarnika in Pakistan since she had previously slammed Shabana Azmi and others for even organising an event in the neighbouring country after the Pulwama attack.
Take a look at the video from Judgementall Hai Kya music launch:
Judgementall Hai Kya is scheduled to hit the silver screens on July 26, 2019. Helmed by Prakash Kovelamudi, the film also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Amyra Dastur in prominent roles. After Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in upcoming films like Panga, Thalaivi and Dhaakad.