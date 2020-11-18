Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been summoned by the police, asking them to appear before Bandra Police on November 23-24 over "objectionable comments on social media to spread communal tension.

Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been summoned by the police, asking them to appear before Bandra Police on November 23-24 over “objectionable comments on social media to spread communal tension between 2 groups.” Kangana has been summoned on November 23 and Rangoli on November 24.

On October 17, a local court in Mumbai’s Bandra has issued directions for the registration of an FIR against Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly spreading communal hatred. The complaint had alleged that Rangoli Chandel had also made an objectionable tweet to spread communal hatred among Hindu and Muslim communities.

It said that the Bandra police station did not take cognizance of the offence, after which the complainant moved the court. Later, an FIR was registered against Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel at Bandra police station under charges of sedition and promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion.



The case has been registered under Section 124 A (sedition), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting its religion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)