As the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya continues to garner praises, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel is leaving no stone unturned to point fingers at industry insiders who do not praise Kangana directly. The latest one to face the brunt of Rangoli's anger is Taapsee Pannu. After she lashed out at Taapsee, Manmarziyaan director Anurag Kashyap came to Taapsee's rescue.

Rangoli Chandel, Kangana Ranaut’s sister, often grabs headlines for her controversial statements and she is back at it again. As the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya released this week, Rangoli has been on the forefront by taking jibes at industry insiders. After her failed attempt to mock Varun Dhawan, Rangoli has now slammed Taapsee Pannu by calling her Kangana’s cheap copy.

Praising the Judgementall Hai Kya trailer, Taapsee Pannu wrote on her official Twitter account that she always had high expectations from the film and it looks worth it. Soon after Taapsee applauded the trailer, Rangoli shot back that some people are running their business by copying Kangana. However, they do not even notice or mention her name while praising the trailer. She added that Taapsee had earlier said that Kangana needs a double filter but instead she should stop being a cheap copy.

While Taapsee is yet to respond to Rangoli’s remark, Manmarziyaan director Anurag Kashyap came to Taapsee’s defence and called it a desperate attempt. In his tweet directed to Rangoli, Anurag said that this is going too far and he doesn’t know what to say. He has worked with Kangana as well as Taapsee. If the latter is praising the trailer, it means she is praising all aspects of it, including Kangana.

This is so cool!!!! Always had high expectations out of this one n this looks so worth it ! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #JudgementallHaiKya https://t.co/rpZcn7LHmC — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 3, 2019

Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy 🙏 https://t.co/5eRioUxPic — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 3, 2019

Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far.. this is really really desperate.. I really don’t know what to say to this . Having worked with both your sister and Taapsee .. I just don’t get this ..praising the trailer means praising all aspect of it. Which includes Kangana https://t.co/tkG5KwyFHi — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 3, 2019

Slated to hit the silver screens on July 26, 2019, Judgementall Hai Kya stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. On the day of its release, Judgementall Hai Kya will clash with Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma and Badshah’s film Arjun Patiala.

