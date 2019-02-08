Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut quite often tops headlines for her attacks on Bollywood celebrities. Once again, she is on headlines as she mocked Alia Bhatt for not supporting her latest movie Manikarnika. Yes! There are reports that Kangana Ranaut made a call to Alia Bhatt and bashed her for the same.

Kangana Ranaut brings up the matter of nepotism in Bollywood every now and then. Earlier too, there have been statements by the actor that attacked Bollywood for not supporting her films even when she does that for other actors. Adding to it, she said that even though she came and supported Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan for Raazi and Dangal, they did not turn up to the screenings of Manikarnika. And this time, she talked to an entertainment media portal and bashed Alia Bhatt for the same.

Well, on the other side, Alia Bhatt talked about this on a press event of Gully Boy and said that she hopes Kangana isn’t too angry at her and that she never did anything intentionally to upset her. Further, Alia said, if Kangana feels she has hurt her, she will personally apologize to her.

While interacting with an entertainment portal, Kangana said that she personally called Alia and asked why is she so scared to watch her film. Kangana also said that if she has paid the courtesy to acknowledge her requests, Alia should have done the same. According to Kangana’s statement, she even called Alia a Karan Johar’s puppet and if she doesn’t have a voice of her own, Kangana doesn’t consider her as successful. Passing comments on her, Kangana also said that if she doesn’t understand her responsibilities, her success has no value. Concluding it, she advised Alia to rise about the nepotism gang life.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More