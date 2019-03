Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who was recently seen in Manikarnika, has slammed Karan Johar by comparing her talent to his movies. Emphasising that she is a three-time national award-winning actress, Kangana had reacted to Koffee with Karan's best actresses list.

Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut does not mind speaking out her heart out loud and she has proved it time and again. The Manikarnika actor recently attended the India Today Conclave 2019 and launched a fresh attack at filmmaker Karan Johar after sparking the nepotism debate in Bollywood. When asked about not being a part of Koffee with Karan’s best actresses list, Kangana shot back that she doesn’t feel left out.

Speaking about the same, Kangana said that she is a three-time National award-winning actress. On the other hand, Karan Johar presents a list of actresses with questionable acting skills and it is brain-feeding to another magnitude. Recalling a time when the filmmaker called her jobless, Kangana mocked him saying look at my talent and look at your movies. She added that some people need a dose of chyavanprash.

On her feud with Hrithik Roshan, Kangana replied that she has worked with him in two films. Despite that fact, he is refusing to even recognise her and is getting away with it. She questioned how does that even happen. With this, she also revealed being in a relationship. Talking about it, Kangana said that she has someone in her life. She added that she used to have different expectations in a relationship when she was younger. Now, she is not clingy anymore and is more easy to handle.

After the success of Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in Mental Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao and Ashwiny Iyer’s Panga opposite Jassie Gill.

